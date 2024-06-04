Deputy Loses Job For Killing Black Airman – The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

*As EURweb reported earlier, the sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed Airman Roger Fortson in Florida last month has been fired! The Okaloosa County sheriff said Eddie Duran used unjustified force that ended in Fortson’s death.

No argument there! Yet, just losing one’s job as punishment for taking an innocent person’s life isn’t good enough. The sheriff’s department should be held liable, and the fired deputy should be charged with a felony.

Even after getting convicted of 34 felony counts, Donald Trump still refuses to take accountability for his role in falsifying business records, paying hush money to a porn actress, and conspiring to rig the 2016 presidential election.

Will the judge overlook all the times Trump ignored the gag order, talked about the judge’s daughter, and said the legal system is rigged? Let’s talk about it. Click the video above.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions, and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram, Thread, and Twitter.

