Denzel Washington Shares Mixed Feelings About His 1990s Roles

*Denzel Washington recently reflected on his film career while promoting “Gladiator II,” Ridley Scott’s follow-up to the 2000 epic. The actor revealed mixed feelings about his 1990s work, admitting he appeared in “some real clunkers” after starring in “Malcolm X,” which earned him an Oscar nomination.

In a new interview with The Times, he said: “Look them up – I won’t say their names. They are all in the 1990s. But I was earning. I had responsibilities.”

After “Malcolm X,” Washington starred in a slate of films that decade including Kenneth Branagh’s Shakespeare adaptation “Much Ado About Nothing,” and he co-starred alongside Tom Hanks in “Philadelphia.” He also appeared in “The Pelican Brief,” “Virtuosity,” “Devil in a Blue Dress,” “The Preacher’s Wife,” “Courage Under Fire,” “The Siege,” the supernatural thriller “Fallen,” “He Got Game,” the crime film “The Bone Collector,” “The Hurricane” and “Crimson Tide.”

After appearing in more than 50 movies, the Oscar winner recently said he’s not interested in taking on new projects if he’s not inspired by the filmmaker. In an interview with Empire magazine, Washington opened up about his reason for joining Ridley Scott’s upcoming “Gladiator 2.”

“There are very few films left for me to make that I’m interested in, and I have to be inspired by the filmmaker, and I was tremendously inspired by Ridley,” Washington said. “We had a great go-round the first go-round [on American Gangster], and here we are.”

Washington stars in “Gladiator 2” as wealthy arms dealer Macrinus, who “wants to be emperor, and he’s willing to do anything to get there,” the actor explained.

The film “continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people,” per the official synopsis.

The sequel, set around 20 years after the original film, also stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, and Joseph Quinn.

“Gladiator II” debuts in theaters nationwide on Nov. 22. Watch the new trailer below.

