*Denzel Washington says Americans are being “manipulated” by politicians “on both sides.”

Speaking with The Sunday Times about “Gladiator 2,” Washington noted how the film mirrors aspects of contemporary American politics, exploring themes like power struggles and populism.

“It’s all politics. All promises unkept. And now with the information age the way it is – if anything – left, right, whatever had better learn how to use those tools to manipulate the people,” the Oscar-winning actor said.

“We’re all slaves to information now. We really are. We’re all slaves,” Washington added. “So whatever you feel about the leaders, like this guy’s crazy or the other one is sane, you’d better realize you’re being manipulated by both sides. Period. So go to the movies.”

Washington recently caused a fan frenzy after claiming that he intends to retire after making “Black Panther 3.”

“I am playing Hannibal. After that, I’ve been talking to Steve McQueen about a film,” he said on an episode of Australia’s Today show. “After that, Ryan Coogler is writing a part for me in the next Black Panther. After that, I’m going to do the film Othello. After that, I’m going to do King Lear. After that, I’m going to retire.”

Washington has since clarified his remarks, telling BuzzFeed: “I didn’t say I was going to go into retirement. I said that it has to be a level of interest for me.

“I’m more interested in getting behind the camera, so that’s about five years out. It’s very difficult. I may have used the word ‘retire’… but I look at life in three sections – you learn, you earn and you return. I’m in the return part of life.”

You can catch Denzel in “Gladiator II” when it hits theaters on November 22.

