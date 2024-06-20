Thursday, June 20, 2024
‘Deb’s House’ Exclusive Clip: Meet the New Mentor | Watch
By Ny MaGee
*We have an exclusive clip of this week’s new episode of “Deb’s House,” which centers on music managing mogul Deb Antney and her quest to find the next female rap star.

In the clip, Sharaya J introduces herself to the ladies as their new mentor. Watch the moment via the YouTube clip above.

“Deb’s House” premiered June 14th on WE tv and ALLBLK, and features eight up-and-coming female artists who move into Deb’s House, competing to become her next rap protégé.

“Ms. Deb is seeking women with unwavering dedication and the willingness to make sacrifices on the road to hip-hop stardom. Completely stripped down to their raw potential, the competition unfolds as a fierce test of sisterhood, resilience, and talent, where only the most tenacious can be crowned as Ms. Deb’s “chosen one.” Who will shoot to the top of the charts and who will crumble under the pressure? Find out this season on Deb’s House,” AMC’s news release stated. 

 

“I envisioned a competition show that deviates from the norm-one centered around personal growth and self-competition,” Antney said in a statement.

“Collaborating with (co-creator and co-EP) Rasheed to bring this vision to life has been an incredible journey. Witnessing the music industry veer away from artist development towards a focus on superficiality and explicit content prompted my desire to return to the core values of true lyricism and mentorship,” she continued.

DEB’S HOUSE

Antney is best known for pioneering the careers of several high-profile artists such as Gucci Mane, French Montana, Nicki Minaj, and her son, Waka Flocka Flame.

New episodes of “Deb’s House” air Fridays at 10PM ET/PT, exclusively on WE tv and streams Fridays on ALLBLK.

Deb Antney Gets Candid About Depression, Family Therapy and Clout Chasers

