Inquiring Minds and Dax Shepard Wanna Know HOW Cynthia Erivo Wipes with Those LONG Nails? Are You Ready for Her Answer?

Cynthia Erivo - Getty
Cynthia Erivo – Getty

*Cynthia Erivo joined Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast this week to discuss “Wicked” and had a funny discussion about her hygiene while managing her long, lacquered nails.

“Can I see your hands?” Shepard asked Erivo, Billboard reports. “I couldn’t tell if it was your nails were so long or if you were wearing some kind of hand thing.” 

Ervio then explained that her nails are “very long” right now. That’s when Dax asked if he could ask a “really crazy question [that’s] inappropriate.”

“Go on,” Erivo said. “When you’re wiping your butt…” Dax continued. “I knew you would ask that question,” she said.

“Everyone’s afraid to ask it,” Shepard responded. “No, no one’s afraid to ask it!” Erivo said. 

 

Wicked (Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande) - via Universal
Wicked (Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande) – via Universal

“Everybody asks that question, and my answer is nobody uses just their fingers to wipe their backside. You use tissue, correct? And you wipe!” she continued. 

“I guess my question is does the tissue go on the tip of the fingernails or do you try to get the tissue…,” Shepard said as the actress interjected to note that she “Pads of the fingers.” 

Shepard explained that he would wrap his hand in toilet paper to form a bathroom “mitten.”

“I get it,” Erivo added, “but also, I’m a functioning adult and I’ve never walked around smelling like… you know… Here’s the thing, there are people who do not have nails who need to check how they’re wiping.”

Listen to Cynthia and Dax’s conversation below.

“Wicked” opens in theaters on Nov. 22.

YouTube video

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Watch Official Trailer for ‘Wicked’ Starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

