Friday, May 17, 2024
HomeNews
News

Dashcam Footage Captures Semi-Truck’s Near Plunge Off Louisville Bridge | Watch
By Ny MaGee
0
Dashcam Captures Semi-Truck Dangling Off Bridge
Screenshot / Credit: TMZ

*Dashcam footage showing a semi-truck narrowly avoiding plunging off a Louisville bridge went viral this week, and now the driver is speaking out for the first time since the incident occurred three months ago. 

The footage was presented in court in a criminal case against a driver seen in the video swerving in front of the truck. The semi-truck driver, a Black woman, spent nearly an hour dangling over the Ohio River before firefighters rescued her. 

TMZ reports that the frightening incident unfolded when a pickup truck veered out of its lane to avoid a stalled electric vehicle and collided with Thomas’ semi-truck. 

“This is the closest I’ve been,” the semi-truck, Sydney Thomas, 26, told WHAS11.

“Sometimes you pray, and I’m guilty of this, I pray, and I don’t think God is listening,” she said. “But he was that day.”

Thomas’ father, Marc Thomas, a truck driver, said, “That [rescue] was nothing but God displaying himself to me.”

Thomas intends to resume work at Sysco on June 1, but she won’t immediately return to driving semis across the Clark Memorial Bridge, also known as the Second Street Bridge.

“I got in an Uber one day and he was about to go across [that bridge]. I said ‘No! You can’t do that,'” she said, per WHAS11. 

When Thomas explained to the driver who she was, he immediately took her over the nearby toll bridge.

Per TMZ, “The driver of the pickup has reportedly been charged with 4 counts of wanton endangerment — as well as 1 count of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license,” the outlet writes. 

Hear more from Thomas in the clip below.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Former Louisville Cop Who Fatally Shot Breonna Taylor Hired by Kentucky Sheriff’s Office

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Kel Mitchell’s Ex-Wife Denies Getting Pregnant by Multiple Men and Having Abortions
Next article
Damaging Video Shows Diddy Violently Assaulting Cassie | WATCH-it-Happen!

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Style

Rev. Al Sharpton and Girlfriend Aisha McShaw Dazzle at Met Gala w/McShaw’s Designs + Celebrate Seven-Year Romance | PICs

Entertainment

Mary J. Blige Empowers with ‘Strength of a Woman’ Festival & Summit | PICs

Celebrity

Celebrating The Bronx’s Own: Ice Spice on the MTA MetroCard | VIDEOs

Black Twitter

Black Twitter – Community Continues to be A Cultural Force and Voice of Change on X

Diddy

Suge Knight Voices Sympathy for Diddy, Not Celebration Over Rival’s Legal Drama | VIDEO

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming