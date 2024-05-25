Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne with ‘Friend of’ Role

*Cynthia Bailey doesn’t need to be front and center to restore “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” to its former glory on Bravo. All she has to do is ‘pop in and out’ of the long-running Bravo reality show and she’s done her good deed for the cause.

For ‘RHOA’s” upcoming season 16, Bailey intends to do just that by announcing her return to the reality show in a “friend of” the cast role last week. The move expands what the 57-year-old former model did last season in providing frequent cameos that have gone over well with “RHOA” viewers

“I’ve always been open to the idea of popping in and out as a friend. I did it last season. My fans loved it, I loved it,” she shared with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast. “Bravo was able to work around my schedule just letting me get in where I fit in.”

With production already underway for Season 16 viewers can look forward to seeing a cast with “RHOA” veterans (Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora) along with newcomers Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferrell, and Angela Oakley.

Longtime “friend of” the cast Shamea Morton will come into the new season as a full-time cast member, Page Six reports, noting the departures of Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Sanya Richards-Ross, and Shereé Whitfield. The partings resulted after fans called for change amid lowered ratings for Season 15.

The cast changes, along with Bravo requesting more of Bailey, represent the network’s strategy for going back to what made it a successful series.

“So when it came up again this season, I was like, ‘You know what? I’ll just do what I did last season. I’ll just pop in when I’m in Atlanta,’” Bailey said about her response to the folks at Bravo.

“And they made it known to me that they were interested in me being a full-time friend, being a friend in a more official capacity this time.”

Bailey’s reemergence marks an elevation from years of “RHOA” being what she called ‘just OK.” Occupying the show’s first 15 seasons before shifting her focus to acting, the entertainer has seen its better days and believes its new cast members will be a welcome addition to the franchise

“I feel like the show has been just OK for the past couple of years. No shade, but it just has. And it has not thrived the way ‘Atlanta’ has always thrived,” said Bailey. “We were No. 1 for so long. And to watch it not be No. 1 was really hard, even sitting on the sidelines. It really, really was.”

“So I think some new blood was needed and from what I can tell, these ladies seem like they really have it going on and I’m so excited to meet them,” the excited reality TV star as she while being “excited” over playing a role in putting “RHOA” back on the Bravo throne.

While the notion of Bailey being on “RHOA” in a reduced capacity may take a bit to fully wrap around, she is savoring the chance to take in all the conflict and catfights of her fellow reality starlets (rookie and mainstay) during filming. All without any pressure to initiate it herself.

“I’ve been on both sides now, both sides of the track: peach-holder and a friend. When you actually get that peach in your hand, it’s a different ballgame,” Bailey told “Virtual Reali-Tea.”

“Listen, [let me] be very clear. I am the only official friend this season. I will definitely help this show move along but the peach-holders will definitely be doing all the heavy lifting. They will be doing the heavy lifting. That is above my pay grade!”

Despite production starting on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 16 has started, there is nothing from Bravo right now on a premiere date for the forthcoming season.

