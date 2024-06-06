Coloan Brands Releases ‘No Bad Energy’ Soundtrack for Black Music Month featuring Jill Scott, Nas, and More

*This Black Music Month, a star-studded soundtrack arrives on Apple Music and Spotify, bringing together a harmonious blend of legendary and rising talent. Curated by tastemaker and award-winning Creative Director Brennan Williams (also known as Will Coloan), No Bad Energy 3: The Soundtrack is a meticulously sequenced collection of twenty-three songs.

This sonic escape guarantees to banish negativity and elevate your overall mood with an impressive lineup featuring the smooth jazz sounds of Roy Ayers, the soulful stylings of Jill Scott and Marsha Ambrosius, the lyrical prowess of Nas and Joey Bada$$, and the captivating vocals of Cleo Sol. No Bad Energy 3: The Soundtrack is now streaming on Apple Music and Spotify.

The remix single titled, “Escobar,” featuring Nas and Ghostface Killah, garnered more than 113K streams on SoundCloud and has been highlighted by several online publications since its April 2023 release. The soundtrack is just a taste of the incredible artists featured on this vibrant celebration of Black culture, creativity, and resilience.

No Bad Energy is more than just a soundtrack; it’s an experience,” says Coloan.

“My intention for the project is to elevate the listener’s mood and transport them to a world of great vibes. Black music has been a powerful force shaping our culture, and this collection celebrates that rich heritage.”

Williams’ Coloan Brands is a one-stop-shop agency for audio-video production, cultural programming, design, and brand merchandising, founded by Williams in 2008. To date, the Coloan imprint has made various headlines for producing branded playlists and remixes of notable songs ranging from the likes of Stevie Wonder to Nas.

“It’s a reminder of how the power of music can be utilized to uplift, inspire, and make you move. Each track featured served as inspiration during the creation of this year’s ‘No Bad Energy’ apparel collection,” he added. “There’s truly no bad energy here, just pure sonic joy.”

For Williams’ latest offering, inspired by Coloan’s empowering apparel collection of the same title (available at MerchByColoan.com), the multi-hyphenate visionary says the soundtrack is a testament to the enduring power, inspiration, and diversity of Black music.

In May, during Mental Health Awareness Month, Coloan Brands partnered with grassroots New Jersey-based organization, Psych Me Out, for the social media campaign, “No Bad Energy Practices of Life” to destigmatize topics surrounding mental wellness. Founded by Dr. Garrick I. Beauliere and Dr. Alexis N. Ferguson, Psych Me Out aims to bridge the gap between Black generations and all things mental health from Black millennial experts in psychology.

The “No Bad Energy 3” soundtrack also follows on the heels of the brand’s recent 2024 New York International Film Awards win in the Best Commercial category for its promotional video ad for the apparel collection, directed by Williams and Simon Khalil.

Coloan Brands’ client list includes Toyota, McDonald’s, The Recording Academy, Harvard University, MassMutual, MTV, Radio One, LiveXLive, New York University, Misty Copeland’s Dance Tribute to Wynton Marsalis, and the African American Museum of Philadelphia. The brand has also been featured on TV One, USA Today, ABC News, the Oxygen Network, Okayplayer.com, and MTVNews.com, as well as i-D, Art Africa, and NV magazine.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Grammy Winner and American Idol Alum Mandisa Died at 47 Due to Complications of Class III Obesity | VIDEO