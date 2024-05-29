Clippers Cement Future with Tyronn Lue as Head Coach on New Long-Term Agreement | VIDEO

*The LA Clippers announced today that they have reached an agreement with head coach Tyronn Lue on a new, long-term contract.

The announcement was made by Lawrence Frank, the President of Basketball Operations for the Clippers.

“T Lue is everything we want in a head coach. He’s a brilliant tactician and a natural leader with an extraordinary ability to connect with those around him, both players and staff,” said Frank. “Four years ago, we felt privileged to hire T Lue, and we feel just as fortunate today. There’s no one we’d rather have coaching our team. T Lue is a pillar of the organization and will be for a very long time.”

“This is where I want to be. I’ve loved coaching this team for the past four years and I’m excited to head into a new era at Intuit Dome. I’m grateful to Steve, Lawrence, and the entire organization for the opportunity. With our ownership, front office, roster, staff, and arena, we have all the advantages we need to win in the present and the future, and I’m confident we will,” said Tyronn Lue, expressing his enthusiasm for staying with the team.

During his tenure with the Clippers, Lue has achieved an impressive record of 184-134 (.579) across four seasons. Under his leadership, the team has reached the postseason in three of the last four seasons.

The 2023-24 campaign was particularly successful, as Lue guided the Clippers to a 51-31 (.622) record and clinched the Pacific Division title for only the third time in franchise history. Additionally, Lue made history by becoming the first Clippers’ head coach to win consecutive Coach of the Month awards.

Lue’s track record extends beyond his time with the Clippers. As the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2016-18, he amassed a 128-83 (.607) record and led the team to three consecutive NBA Finals, securing the franchise’s first NBA title in 2016. He is one of the select few head coaches who have won an NBA Championship in their first year and has been recognized as both an NBA champion as a head coach and a player.

Before embarking on his coaching career, Lue enjoyed a notable 11-season playing career in the NBA, winning championships with the Lakers in 2000 and 2001. A native of Mexico, Missouri, Lue attended the University of Nebraska, where he excelled and earned First-Team All-Big 12 honors in 1998 and later had his jersey (No. 10) retired by the school in 2017.

