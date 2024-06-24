Clifton Powell Leads and Produces ‘THANKFUL’ as David ‘POP’ Winans | VIDEO

*Veteran actor and producer Clifton Powell is set to take on the role of David “POP” Winans, the patriarch of the celebrated Winans Family, in the highly anticipated limited series “THANKFUL.” Known for his standout performances in films like “Ray,” and “Selma Lord Selma,” as well as TV series such as “The Family Business” and “Saints & Sinners,” Powell will bring his wealth of experience to this heartfelt portrayal.

In addition to his leading role, Powell will also produce the series, which spans seven parts over ten gripping episodes. Notably, Powell’s son, Clifton Powell Jr., has been cast to portray the younger version of David “POP” Winans, adding a unique layer of authenticity to the production.

“I wanted to pick the actors for certain family characters – Clifton Powell as my Dad is absolutely perfect – having Clifton Jr. (his son) as young Pop is most rewarding. This is a blessing to have both – what a talented duo!” says Michael Winans Sr.

The series will feature an acclaimed ensemble cast, including George Wallace, Melba Moore, Ernest Thomas, Olivia Brown, Renn Woods, D’Atra Hicks, Shirley Murdock, Larry B Scott, Marquita McSwain, Brandon Quintin Adams, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, and many more. With 50-plus other major actors set to be announced, the project promises an extraordinary array of talent.

“It’s important that the actors fit the roles; we were able to cast ‘greatness.’ The additional 50 plus legendary actors onboard have embraced the story… and we are truly honored,” states Michael Winans Sr., a five-time Grammy winner.

Executive Producer Melanie from 5-0 Studios London adds, “To have Clifton Powell as the Producer is indeed a double blessing for the series. We are honored to work with such a talented cast.”

“THANKFUL” delves into the powerful journey of the Winans family, encapsulating themes of resilience, faith, and deep-seated family values. The narrative begins with Louis Winans, who was given the surname by his sharecropper owner Reverend Winans, and unfolds through generations, focusing on the trials and triumphs that have defined the family.

Beyond its evocative story, “THANKFUL” will feature an impressive soundtrack showcasing the musical talents of the Winans family, their friends, and over 100 artists from around the globe. An ambitious project, the soundtrack includes 40 original songs aimed at complementing the cinematic depth of the series.

“The grandeur of the music in ‘THANKFUL’ reflects the family’s known ability to compose and record Grammy Award-winning hits,” notes Michael Winans Sr.

The series has attracted international talent, bringing actors from England, Holland, Germany, and the US, cementing its global appeal.

“This is a story for all families around the globe. The Winans are globally known, and we have attracted actors from across continents,” says Melanie from 5-0 Studios London.

“THANKFUL” stands out as a monumental project that combines the strengths of a stellar cast and a powerful narrative. With Clifton Powell at the helm as both producer and lead actor and a remarkable ensemble cast, the series is positioned to make a lasting impact on its audience.

5-0 Studios London, in collaboration with Michael Winans Sr. and the all-star cast, is about to embark on a captivating journey that promises to blend visual storytelling with musical excellence. The project shines as a testament to the Winans family’s enduring faith and legacy, aiming to resonate deeply with viewers around the world.

As anticipation builds, “THANKFUL” is set to become a landmark series that not only entertains but also inspires and uplifts, truly embodying the essence of gratitude and the glory of God’s blessings.

