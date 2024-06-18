Diddy’s Son Christian Combs Slammed for ‘Grave Shift’ Father’s Day Tribute

*Diddy‘s critics slammed his son, Christian Combs, for posting a Father’s Day tribute early morning on June 17.

“HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO THE GREATEST!! Love you pops !” Combs wrote in the caption of his Instagram post a day after Father’s Day, calling the disgraced music mogul “the greatest.” The post included a throwback photo of himself as a baby with his father.

According to Hip Hop DX, several Instagram users accused Combs of posting the tribute late at night a day after Father’s Day to minimize backlash. As we reported earlier, the Bad Boy Records founder has made a few rare public appearances since the release of a damning video showing him viciously assaulting his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. The scandal, uncovered by CNN last month, has prompted Diddy to maintain a low profile.

“Bro had to sneak this shit in there a day later during grave shift,” one person wrote in the comments of Christian’s post.

Another added: “You thought everybody was sleep.”

Several fans clapped back at the critics, one person commented, “You are a good son Cristian you still honor and love your Father and that’s what a n amazing and loving son does.May God Bless and cover you and your family always.”

Another IG user wrote, “You can’t choose your father. Please leave the kid alone.”

“I would’ve just turned the comments off lol,” added another.

Check out Christian Combs Father’s Day post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Combs (@kingcombs)

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Lawsuit Alleges Christian ‘King’ Combs’ Involvement in Drugging, Assaulting Jane Doe, Says Attorney Suing Diddy

