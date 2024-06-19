Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Chrissy Teigen Explains ‘Dirty’ Bathwater in Video Shared by John Legend | Watch
By Ny MaGee
*John Legend posted a clip of his wife, Chrissy Teigen, taking a bath, and she explained in the video why her bathwater was brown. This, however, didn’t stop trolls from blasting her for appearing to bathe in dirty water.

In the video, Chrissy reveals that she is using one of John’s skincare products to remove body makeup. But as TMZ reports, many social media users called the bathwater “dirty” and accused the former model of poor hygiene.

Chrissy late clarified on X/Twitter, …. “the water is dirty because I’m getting my body makeup off, like I said in the video my sweet angels!”

She also clapped back at an account that said the “tub is for soaking not bathing.” Chrissy responded, “TUBS ARE NOT FOR BATHING, the internet is unhinged.”

Chrissy Teigen removes body makeup in bath
Chrissy Teigen screenshot

If you care to watch Chrissy taking a bath in brown water, check out the TMZ clip above.

Meanwhile, Legend teamed up with dermatologist Dr. Naana Boakye for a unisex skincare line made to treat “melanin-rich skin,” the singer said, per GMA.

“Our mission is to celebrate melanin-rich skin and provide the love, care, and attention it deserves,” he said in a press release.

The range includes face and body products, including a toning mist, shave cream, and exfoliating cleanser.

“We hope to help democratize the beauty space by offering high-quality products at an accessible price point. Everyone deserves to be seen, represented and provided with the tools to love themselves, starting with healthy skin,” Legend added.

John Legend’s skincare products are available at Walmart and Amazon.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: TikToker Claims Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Kicked Her Out of Photobooth at Sports Illustrated Party | Watch

