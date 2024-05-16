Chrisean Rock Surprised with Lawsuit During Football Practice

*Chrisean Rock finds herself entangled in legal proceedings after being served lawsuit documents related to an alleged altercation involving Tamar Braxton’s backup singer, James Wright Chanel.

According to RadarOnline, the “Baddies” star, 24, (whose real name is Chrisean Malone) was reportedly served with legal documentation in person on May 4 while she was attending football practice at Cathedral High School in Los Angeles.

We reported earlier that Wright is suing Rock for allegedly punching him repeatedly in the face backstage at a Tamar Braxton concert at the Novo club last November in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Times reports.

After the violent attack, James shared a video on social media of him at the dentist getting his teeth fixed that Rock allegedly knocked out. He sustained multiple face lacerations and two broken teeth.

“She hit him multiple times in the face for no reason at all. We were surprised that she was able to leave the facility that night,” said Wright’s attorney, Kevin Anderson, per the LA Times. “She had on rings that were pretty much equivalent to brass knuckles.”

A criminal case was filed in January against Rock in Los Angeles Superior Court, accusing her of assault with a deadly weapon and battery, the LA Times reports.

Braxton previously confirmed that James “got assaulted at my show and it was by Chrisean. But, there were a lot of events that I believe were misconstrued.”

As Vibe reports, James stated previously, “Everybody wanna tell stories and tell they versions… I was an innocent bystander,” he said in complete darkness. “You know, you still gotta keep joy and stuff… I don’t know what be wrong with people.”

He added, “All I did was went to work, chile… y’all already know what type of person I am… but let me tell you what ain’t nobody gone do… ain’t nobody gone take my joy… my praise… my worship… y’all should see my f**ing face, and I still got joy.”

