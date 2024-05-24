Friday, May 24, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Chris Rock Criticized for Mentioning Kevin Hart’s Family in Netflix Special
By Ny MaGee
0
Chris Rock
Chris Rock / Depositphotos

*Comedian Kevin Hart was recently awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall in Washington, D.C..

The ceremony featured Dave Burd aka “Lil Dicky,” Dave Chappelle, Jimmy Fallon, Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, Chelsea Handler, Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld and J.B. Smoove.

The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor “recognizes individuals who have had an impact on American society in ways similar to the distinguished 19th-century novelist and essayist Samuel Clemens, best known as Mark Twain,” per the Kennedy Center website. Other previous recipients are Richard Pryor (1998), Whoopi Goldberg (2001), Steve Martin (2005), Billy Crystal (2007), George Carlin (2008), Bill Cosby (2009; rescinded in 2018), Eddie Murphy (2015), and Dave Chappelle (2019), per silive.com.

The pre-recorded 2024 Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor ceremony debuted only on Netflix on May 11. Hart was honored for his extraordinary contributions to the genre and his 25-year career in the entertainment business.

During the event, Rock took the stage and made remarks about Hart’s second wife, Eniko Parish, that had fans giving him the side-eye.

Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart with Eniko Parrish and children at Nickelodeon’s 27th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards, USC Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA 03-29-14 / Depositphotos

As The Jasmine Brand reports, Rock said, “Look at him. Look at that smile. Got that second wife happiness.”

Rock continued, “Ain’t nothing like that second wife happiness. ‘It’s like we didn’t struggle at all.’”

The camera panned to a close-up shot of Kevin with his two children, Heaven and Hendrix Hart, whom he shares with his ex-wife Torrei Hart, and Eniko as she held their youngest child, Kaori Hart.

Kevin and Eniko Hart have been married since 2016 and share two kids

“Enjoy your new wife and kids, you bastard,” Rock added.

Hart’s fans were displeased with Rock’s remarks, as many expressed online. Per The Jasmine Brand, one Instagram user commented, “His older kids didn’t appreciate that dig at their mom. That wasn’t cool and for Kevin to laugh like that in front of them was wild.”

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Mo’Nique Shares Chelsea Handler Clip as Evidence of Kevin Hart Ghosting Her

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Woman Removed from Flight After Refusing to Comply with Exit Row Instructions
Next article
Fight Night in Cannes! Travis Scott and Tyga’s Camps in Heated Melee (Over Kylie?) At Star-studded Bash | WATCH

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Basketball

Charles Barkley Slams TNT Over Loss of NBA Rights (to NBC) – Considers Independent Path for ‘Inside the NBA’ | WATCH

Celebrity

Kelly Rowland Speaks and Defends Actions in Viral Cannes Incident: ‘I Stand By My Boundaries’ | WATCH

Entertainment

Terrence Howard Claims Ownership of Pioneering Virtual Reality Patent

Entertainment

Kelly Rowland Has Intense Confrontation with Security at Cannes Premiere | WATCH

Beef

50 Cent’s Diddy Doc Lands At Netflix Amid New (Diddy) Assault Allegations from Model | VIDEOs

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming