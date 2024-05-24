Chris Rock Criticized for Mentioning Kevin Hart’s Family in Netflix Special

*Comedian Kevin Hart was recently awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall in Washington, D.C..

The ceremony featured Dave Burd aka “Lil Dicky,” Dave Chappelle, Jimmy Fallon, Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, Chelsea Handler, Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld and J.B. Smoove.

The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor “recognizes individuals who have had an impact on American society in ways similar to the distinguished 19th-century novelist and essayist Samuel Clemens, best known as Mark Twain,” per the Kennedy Center website. Other previous recipients are Richard Pryor (1998), Whoopi Goldberg (2001), Steve Martin (2005), Billy Crystal (2007), George Carlin (2008), Bill Cosby (2009; rescinded in 2018), Eddie Murphy (2015), and Dave Chappelle (2019), per silive.com.

The pre-recorded 2024 Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor ceremony debuted only on Netflix on May 11. Hart was honored for his extraordinary contributions to the genre and his 25-year career in the entertainment business.

During the event, Rock took the stage and made remarks about Hart’s second wife, Eniko Parish, that had fans giving him the side-eye.

As The Jasmine Brand reports, Rock said, “Look at him. Look at that smile. Got that second wife happiness.”

Rock continued, “Ain’t nothing like that second wife happiness. ‘It’s like we didn’t struggle at all.’”

The camera panned to a close-up shot of Kevin with his two children, Heaven and Hendrix Hart, whom he shares with his ex-wife Torrei Hart, and Eniko as she held their youngest child, Kaori Hart.

Kevin and Eniko Hart have been married since 2016 and share two kids

“Enjoy your new wife and kids, you bastard,” Rock added.

Hart’s fans were displeased with Rock’s remarks, as many expressed online. Per The Jasmine Brand, one Instagram user commented, “His older kids didn’t appreciate that dig at their mom. That wasn’t cool and for Kevin to laugh like that in front of them was wild.”

