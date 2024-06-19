Wednesday, June 19, 2024
HomeNews
News

Chiefs’ Isaiah Buggs Allegedly Broke into Baby Mama’s Home, Dragged Her Down Stairs
By Ny MaGee
0
Isaiah Buggs
Isaiah Buggs / YouTube screenshot

*Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs was arrested Sunday in Alabama after an alleged domestic violence incident involving the mother of his child.

According to TMZ, Buggs allegedly broke into the woman’s home and dragged her down a flight of stairs. The outlet writes, “Tuscaloosa Police Dept. officers wrote in the docs the woman then claimed Buggs dragged her down the stairs … causing her to break off several “clip-on toenails.” They also state the woman had “scratch marks” on her wrist from the altercation.”

After she told Buggs she was calling the police, he fled the scene in a white Cadillac. The former Detroit Lion was ultimately arrested in the parking lot of a local Little Caesars.

Buggs is charged with domestic violence and burglary, in addition to two misdemeanor warrants for second-degree cruelty to dogs issued last month. Hear more about that particular case in the YouTube clip below.

In related news, Buggs’ The Kings Hookah Lounge on Greensboro Avenue in Tuscaloosa is closing, according to a Facebook post.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Kansas City Chiefs Receiver Rashee Rice was Driving Lamborghini Involved in 6-car Crash in Dallas | VIDEO

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Justin Timberlake Drank Others’ Drinks at Hotel Before DUI Arrest

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Alzheimer’s

Michael Irvin’s Heartfelt Revelation: Dallas Cowboys Legend Shares Wife’s Battle with Alzheimer’s | VIDEO

Basketball

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark’s Rivalry Intensifies with Controversial Hard Foul + Kev on Stage’s ‘These Black …’ Tweet | WATCH-it-Happen

Entertainment

Camille Winbush Gets Real About OnlyFans: ‘Bernie Mac Show’ Residuals Ain’t Cuttin’ it | WATCH

Concert

Chris Brown Meet-And-Greet Costs $1,111 and A Booty Grab – Seriously! | LOOK

Entertainment

Alix Lapri on Effie’s Journey in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’: She’s Always Been a Survivor | EURexclusiveWATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming