Chiefs’ Isaiah Buggs Allegedly Broke into Baby Mama’s Home, Dragged Her Down Stairs

*Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs was arrested Sunday in Alabama after an alleged domestic violence incident involving the mother of his child.

According to TMZ, Buggs allegedly broke into the woman’s home and dragged her down a flight of stairs. The outlet writes, “Tuscaloosa Police Dept. officers wrote in the docs the woman then claimed Buggs dragged her down the stairs … causing her to break off several “clip-on toenails.” They also state the woman had “scratch marks” on her wrist from the altercation.”

After she told Buggs she was calling the police, he fled the scene in a white Cadillac. The former Detroit Lion was ultimately arrested in the parking lot of a local Little Caesars.

Buggs is charged with domestic violence and burglary, in addition to two misdemeanor warrants for second-degree cruelty to dogs issued last month. Hear more about that particular case in the YouTube clip below.

In related news, Buggs’ The Kings Hookah Lounge on Greensboro Avenue in Tuscaloosa is closing, according to a Facebook post.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Kansas City Chiefs Receiver Rashee Rice was Driving Lamborghini Involved in 6-car Crash in Dallas | VIDEO

