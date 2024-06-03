Cher Reacts to Cannes Brawl, Defends Boy Toy Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards

*Cher wants you to know that her boy toy, music producer Alexander “AE” Edwards, did not start the brawl in Cannes involving Travis Scott and Tyga.

“He Didn’t Start The fight Against 2 Men,… He finished it, Gotta Love Him,” the music icon, 77, tweeted over the weekend.

Her post garnered mixed reactions, with one person writing in the comments, “I saw the fight&he was upper cutting Travis to protect Tyga, his BFF. Do we call that stopping a fight these days?Let’s not mention the fight 5yrs ago which involved a gun.” This person noted that AE is “making u look bad, not good.”

Another X user added, “Any body fighting Cher is nothing 2 be proud” and “if Alexander had just not got involved. Then there wouldn’t have been the wrong reporting on it sometimes getting involved isn’t the right thing.”

Several fans noted that Cher’s been silent on X/Twitter for a while, and they called her out for returning only to defend her 37-year-old lover.

I’m Proud of Alexander.

He Didn’t Start The fight

Against 2 Men,… He finished it, Gotta Love Him — Cher (@cher) June 1, 2024

“So sorry it took some fight from Alexander to get you to Tweet again. Hope all are okay. So missed hearing from you,” one person tweeted.

As we reported earlier, Travis and Tyga clashed during the party, and the brawl also involved Edwards, Cher‘s boyfriend, as well as 808 Mafia producer Southside. The chaotic scene was captured on camera and obtained by TMZ Hip Hop. The melee erupted at an event hosted by the renowned promoter Richie Akiva. The fight took place after Travis and Tyga were introduced on stage.

According to TMZ, a witness said Edwards instigated the situation. When the outlet caught up with AE at LAX last week, he offered some insight into the dust-up.

“Shoutout Southside, that’s my n***a, I know he was just defending his boy [Travis] and doing what he was supposed to be doing. That’s his boy,” Edwards said, Complex reports. “I don’t got no hard feelings. It is what it is, it went how it went. That’s it.”

According to AE, “everything’s good between him and Trav,” per TMZ.

