Charles Barkley’s Goin’ Fishin’ – NBA Icon Announces RETIREMENT from TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’ | WATCH

*Even though the words came directly from his mouth, somehow we find it hard to believe he’ll actually go through with it. On Friday, NBA icon Charles Barkley announced his retirement from his long-term role as a broadcaster for TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” effective following the 2024-25 season. Barkley’s departure aligns with ongoing uncertainties surrounding Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) media rights to the NBA.

Having served as a studio host for the popular show since 2000, Barkley has become a staple of NBA commentary. His announcement came during Game 4 of the NBA Finals, throwing a spotlight on both his celebrated career and the shifting landscape of sports media rights.

“There’s been a lot of noise around our network the last few months,” Barkley stated. “I just want to say, I talked to all the other networks, but I ain’t going nowhere other than TNT. But I have made the decision myself, no matter what happens, next year is going to be my last year on television.”

Barkley’s gratitude and affection for his colleagues were evident during his heartfelt announcement. “I just want to say thank you to my NBA family. You guys have been great to me, my heart is full with joy and gratitude, but I’m going to pass the baton at the end of next year. I hope the NBA stays with TNT … I’m not going to another network, but I’m going to pass the baton to Jamal Crawford or Vince Carter or you Steve [Smith], but next year, I’m just going to retire after 25 years.”

The backdrop to Barkley’s announcement is the ongoing negotiations between WBD and the NBA over media rights. The NBA is considering deals with other major networks including Disney, NBC, and Amazon. WBD retains some “matching” rights, but the outcome remains uncertain. CEO David Zaslav has indicated that the network is striving to enhance its sports offerings with other leagues as well.

Barkley has been vocally critical of WBD’s corporate decisions throughout this tumultuous period. In a candid conversation on The Dan Patrick Show in May, he expressed his dissatisfaction with WBD’s priorities. “These people I work with, they’ve screwed this thing up clearly,” Barkley said. “And we don’t have zero idea what’s going to happen. I don’t feel good. I’m not gonna lie, especially when they came out yesterday and said we bought college football. I was like, well damn, they could have used that money to buy the NBA.”

Barkley’s comments highlight his frustrations over WBD’s recent deal with ESPN to sublicense college football playoff games, a move that perplexed the veteran broadcaster.

“We’ve never had college football, never been involved with college football,” Barkley added. “And I’m like, wait a minute. Shouldn’t we be spending every dime we’ve got to keep the NBA? So morale sucks, to be honest with you.”

In light of these developments, Barkley also alluded to his potential venture into production should TNT lose its NBA broadcasting rights. He suggested that his own production company could take over “Inside the NBA,” reflecting his deep connection to the program and his interest in ensuring its legacy continues.

As the 2024-25 NBA season approaches, fans will undoubtedly cherish Barkley’s final contributions to “Inside the NBA.” His candid insights, humor, and dynamic presence have left an indelible mark on sports broadcasting, and his departure will mark the end of an era.

