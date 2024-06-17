Monday, June 17, 2024
Chaka Khan Brings the R&B and Funk to NPR’s Tiny Desk | WATCH
By Chris Richburg
*NPR got a dose of R&B and Funk royalty, courtesy of Chaka Khan. The still youthful-looking and iconic 71-year-old singer performed an intimate concert that’s part of the NPR Tiny Desk Series.

Classic material unleashed by Khan included hits such as Tell Me Something Good,” “What Cha’ Gonna Do for Me,” “Stay,” “Sweet Thing,” “Through the Fire,” “Ain’t Nobody” and “I’m Every Woman.”

Joining the “Queen of Funk” for the occasion were musicians Melvin Davis, Jesse Milliner, Rob Bacon, Euro Zambrano, and Jay Williams, along with vocalists Audrey Wheeler-Downing, Tiffany Smith, and Trina Broussard.

Khan’s Tiny Desk series performance, which premiered June 11 on the NPR Music YouTube Channel,  follows Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems, who kicked off the series. To mark Black Music Month, NPR will release a series of Tiny Desk concerts from Black women artists in June, UPI reports.

Chaka Khan performs onstage during Angel Ball 2022 hosted by Gabrielle's Angel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on October 24, 2022 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation
Chaka Khan – Getty

Khan is a worthy addition to the Tiny Desk series, having amassed 10 Grammy Awards over a career that spans the 1970’s as the lead singer of the funk band Rufus to the birth of her solo career in 1978 with her self-titled debut album, which included her hit song “I’m Every Woman.” UPI notes.

In recent years, Khan put out her 2019 album “Hello Happiness,” as well as released the single “Woman Like Me” and collaborated with pop hitmaker Sia on the song “Immortal Queen.” The tune is taken from Sia’s latest album “Reasonable Woman.”

Prior to blessing the Tiny Desk series, Khan performed at the Cambridge Club Festival in the United Kingdom.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Chaka Khan’s Daughter Slams Diddy After He ‘Disrespected’ Her Mom

