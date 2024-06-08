Michelle Ebanks Unveils Exciting Expansion and Plans for Harlem’s Iconic Apollo Theater | WATCH

*As Harlem’s historic Apollo Theater gears up for its 90th Anniversary Spring Benefit, there’s an electrifying sense of reverence for the past and excitement for the future. At the helm of this storied institution is CEO and President Michelle Ebanks, appointed exactly one year ago this week, after leading Essence Magazine to new heights.

Ebanks’ first major achievement at the Apollo was inaugurating two new stages at the equally iconic Victoria Theater just a few doors down. One of these, the Jonelle Procope Theater, memorializes Ebanks’ predecessor who steered the Apollo for two decades before passing the torch last June.

“The impact that she had here was extraordinary,” Ebanks reflected on Procope’s legacy. “I stepped in with gratitude and an open mind, and from there, the magic took over.” This magic resonates deeply with artists and audiences alike.

Since the expansion, the Victoria stages have blossomed into a vibrant hub of artistic expression, showcasing dancers, DJs, poets, film screenings, and more. These new endeavors provide a unique platform for creatives, supporting their development through funding, outreach, and technological assistance, reports CBS News New York.

“You celebrate the past nine decades,” Ebanks said, “but you’re swept away in what is a vision for a bold, bright next 90 years.” This vision includes maintaining a commitment to Harlem’s cultural vitality, a promise that Ebanks and her team hold dearly.

This year’s Spring Benefit, the non-profit’s largest fundraising event, promises to be a blockbuster. On Tuesday, the main stage will come alive, honoring illustrious artists like Usher and Babyface, who will also be inducted into the Apollo Walk of Fame.

“It really does bring attention and definition to the mission,” said Ebanks.

With the grand celebration already in motion, Babyface joined Ebanks in lighting the Empire State Building red to honor the Apollo—a beacon of Harlem’s artistic spirit. Next on Ebanks’s ambitious agenda is a full-scale renovation of the Apollo, further propelling the theater’s legacy into a renaissance of renewal and revival.

