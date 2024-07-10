Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Even w/$315M Contract Jayson Tatum Stays Humble Due to Mom Deal – Jaylen Brown Gifts Couple Majorly for Finding Ring
By Chris Richburg
Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum

*Jayson Tatum is living a very good life now after agreeing to and signing a five-year $315 million supermax contract extension with the Boston Celtics, the richest in NBA history.

He may have thoughts on how he will spend his fortune, don’t count on him put those plans into action. According to Afrotech, a deal made with his mother, Brandy Cole will be what’s keeping his historic contract money in his savings account for the foreseeable future.

But don’t put Tatum in the check-to-check lane. He will be just fine honoring the other side of his agreement. That being to lean on endorsements and sponsors to live off of, instead of contact earnings.

“We had a deal before I got drafted that I couldn’t spend the money I make from the Celtics, that we have to live off endorsements,” Tatum revealed during an interview with “In Depth with Graham Bensinger.” “Her and my accountant agreed. They didn’t know that I would make as much as I did off the court. So, in my mind, I gotta spend that money. I gotta enjoy it.”

While it may seem strange that Tatum isn’t splurging his contact funds on every luxury imaginable, the athlete’s decision to avoid the potential financial despair is more a result of his upbringing, which kept him humble enough to remember the days where even an extra $100 to save was unheard of for him and his matriarch.

Celtics' Tatum, Brown bring good news with Tatum's mom and ring -- Jayson Tatum and his mother Brandy Cole / Photo: Jayson Tatum Instagram
Jayson Tatum and his mother Brandy Cole / Photo: Jayson Tatum Instagram

“I think we just have a different level of appreciation,” Cole, explained. “In some ways, it hindered because there’s things that are very new to us now, even from like investing or, you know, different levels of assets and never had that, you know, I’ve never even had an extra $100 a month to put away in investments or savings. So, in some ways, we had to learn a lot. But I think, for the most part, just we’re not that far removed from living check to check, and he knows what he never wants to go back to.”

It’s a safe bet that endorsements and sponsorships will give Tatum more than enough to do whatever he pleases. Forbes notes the sponsorships have generated $13 million, which is nothing to sneeze at.

Sponsors and endorsements supporting Tatum’s lifestyle include Jordan Brand, Gatorade, Subway, NBA 2K, and Ruffles.

If that wasn’t enough, consider Tatum’s alliance with Walmart, via Smalls Wins, the plant-based candy brand he co-founded.

Yep. Tatum’s finances will be a non-issue. And he’s just getting started, with more elevation to come.

Celtics' Tatum, Brown bring good news with Tatum's mom and ring -- Jaylen Brown / Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Jaylen Brown / Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

In more good financial news, a couple of Celtics fans got more than expected with doing a good deed for Tatum’s fellow Celtic Jaylen Brown.

Athlon Sports detailed the NBA Finals MVP’s struggle in finding the diamond-studded ring he lost while celebrating his team’s title run at the Celtics’ championship parade on June 21.

ID’ing the ring, the site mentioned that it had the word “Juice” emblazoned on it with the number 7, Brown’s jersey number, replacing the letter “J.”

Days after the parade, Brown expanded his search for the trinket on social media, with requesting help from his four million Instagram followers to help locate it.

To add weight to the task, the athlete mentioned that He said that there would be a “big reward” would be given to whoever found his ring and gave it back to him.

Fast forward to July 2 and Brown has his ring back. For those wondering, he did reveal what the “big reward” was. For the couple who found his jewelry and returned it: courtside seats to the Celtics’ championship ring ceremony.

“Got it back thank you to Luke and Adi I’ll see you courtside at the [Celtics’ championship ring] ceremony,” Brown posted, along with a photo of the ring.

And he didn’t stop there. Brown made a point to meet the pair in person to hand them the tickets and threw in a signed basketball and Celtics jersey in for good measure.

Compared to selling the ring for a decent amount or keeping it to themselves as a unique piece of Celtics memorabilia, Luke and Adi lucked out big time with a major payoff for their trouble. It’s living proof that doing the right thing pays off in more ways than one.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Jayson Tatum Signs $314M Supermax Extension with Celtics – Largest Contract in League History | VIDEO

