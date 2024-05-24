Friday, May 24, 2024
Celtics Take 2-0 Lead in Eastern Conference Finals with Dominant Win Over Pacers | WATCH
By Fisher Jack
*The Boston Celtics showcased their dominance on Thursday night, securing a pivotal victory (126-110) in Game 2 of the NBA‘s Eastern Conference finals against the Indiana Pacers. This win marked the first time Boston has taken a 2-0 lead in this postseason, signifying a strong start for the team in the series.

Jaylen Brown was the star of the night, tying his playoff career high with an impressive 40 points. His offensive prowess, combined with the Celtics’ overall dynamic play, created insurmountable challenges for the Pacers. A critical moment came in the first half when the Celtics executed a devastating 20-0 run, essentially cementing their lead for the rest of the game.

While Pascal Siakam brought energy and determination to the Pacers, recording 28 points and five rebounds, his efforts fell short in overcoming the deficit. The team felt the absence of Tyrese Haliburton, who exited in the third quarter with a sore left hamstring after scoring just 10 points and dishing out eight assists.

As the series shifts to Indiana for Game 3 on Saturday night and Game 4 on Monday, the Pacers face the daunting task of regrouping and leveraging home-court advantage to stay alive in the series.

Celtics Take 2-0 Lead Over Pacers in Eastern Conference Finals w/help from Jalen Brown - screenshot
Jalen Brown – screenshot

