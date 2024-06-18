They Did it! Celtics Pass Lakers for Most NBA Titles in History with Emphatic Game 5 Triumph (106-88) Over Mavs | WATCH

*The Boston Celtics came to play Monday night and blew out the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 to win the 2024 NBA Finals, securing their record-setting 18th NBA title. The victory came on the 16th anniversary of their 17th championship, also won in the hallowed halls of TD Garden.

Jayson Tatum – who’ll be ‘memed’ forever for his jubilant “We Did It(!)” in a post-game interview – scored 31 points, grabbed 8 rebounds, and dished out 11 assists, led the Celtics with a masterful display of b-ball. Meanwhile, Finals MVP Jaylen Brown added 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists, solidifying his status as one of the game’s premier players. Brown’s Finals averages of 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5 assists, along with his tenacious defense on Mavericks’ superstar Luka Doncic, earned him the prestigious MVP award.

This championship allowed the Celtics to surpass their forever rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, for the most titles in NBA history. The historic win was a decisive response to Boston’s worst game of the season in their first chance to close out the series on Friday night. Monday’s wire-to-wire victory was reminiscent of their 2008 championship clincher, where they routed the Lakers in Game 6 at TD Garden.

A significant halftime lead of 21 points was highlighted by a spectacular halfcourt heave from Payton Pritchard, energizing the sellout crowd and virtually sealing the win early. The fans were already in high spirits, especially when Kristaps Porzingis, who had been sidelined with a torn medial retinaculum, made his return midway through the first quarter. Although Porzingis contributed just 5 points in 16 minutes, his presence provided crucial support off the bench.







The Celtics’ dominant playoff run, finishing with a 16-3 record, ranks second only to the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors’ 16-1 performance since the NBA adopted the four best-of-7 rounds format in 2003.

This victory marks a triumphant rebuttal to Boston’s recent playoff shortcomings, as they had played more postseason games over an eight-season span without a title than any team in NBA history.

In leading the Celtics to this historic victory, second-year coach Joe Mazzulla, at age 35, became the youngest coach since Bill Russell in 1969 to guide a team to a championship. The win also continues the NBA’s trend, with teams now holding a 0-157 record in postseason series after falling into a 3-0 deficit.

The Celtics’ record-setting 18th title not only cements their place in NBA history but also promises a bright future for a team built on a rich legacy and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

