Celtics Dominate Mavericks in Game 1 – Brown and Porzingis Lead the Way | WATCH Highlights

*In the electrifying atmosphere that is TD Garden, the Boston Celtics are off to a 1-0 lead in the 2024 NBA Finals with a convincing 107-89 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. The Celtics showcased their depth and resilience, powered by a strong team performance that saw six players scoring in double figures.

Jaylen Brown led the charge for Boston with 22 points, while Kristaps Porzingis provided a significant boost off the bench with 20 points and six rebounds. Porzingis, who had been out since April 29 due to a calf injury, made a triumphant return, scoring 18 points in the first half and helping the Celtics build a substantial lead.

Boston surged to a 29-point lead in the first half, putting the Mavericks on their heels early. Although Dallas made a valiant attempt to close the gap, cutting the deficit to 72-64 in the third quarter, Boston responded decisively with a 14-0 run that effectively sealed the game.

Luka Doncic had a stellar performance in his NBA Finals debut, recording 30 points and 10 rebounds. His effort made history as he became the first player to achieve a 30-point, 10-rebound game in a Finals debut since Tim Duncan in 1999. However, Doncic’s heroics were not enough to overcome the Celtics’ dominance.

Dallas struggled with their shooting, making only seven 3-pointers and recording just nine assists as a team. Kyrie Irving had a tough night, shooting 6 for 19 from the field and missing all five of his attempts from beyond the arc.

Boston’s Jayson Tatum contributed to the balanced attack with 15 points and 10 rebounds, underscoring the team’s collective effort. With this victory, the Celtics improved to 16-7 in Game 1s in NBA Finals history, setting a positive tone for the series.

The Mavericks, on the other hand, are no strangers to adversity, having dropped their series openers against both the Clippers and Thunder earlier in these playoffs. Luka Doncic now holds a 2-6 record in Game 1s throughout his career, indicating a trend the team hopes to reverse in the coming games.

The stage is now set for Game 2 on Sunday night, where the Celtics will look to extend their lead, and the Mavericks will aim to even the series. The intensity and stakes will undoubtedly rise as both teams adjust and strategize, setting the scene for more thrilling Finals action.

