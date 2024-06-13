Celtics Surge to 3-0 Series Lead Despite Stellar Performances from Doncic and Irving – 1 Mo’ to Go! | WATCH

*The Boston Celtics edged closer to a historic NBA championship Wednesday night, clinching a 106-99 victory over the Dallas Mavericks to take a commanding 3-0 series lead in the NBA Finals. This triumph places them just one win away from their first championship since 2008 and their 18th overall, breaking a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most titles in NBA history.

Despite the defeat, Mavericks’ star guards Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic had their combined best offensive game of the series. Irving led his team with 35 points, displaying his signature clutch shooting and ball-handling wizardry. Doncic added 27 points, six assists, and six rebounds before fouling out with 4:12 left in the fourth quarter. The foul, which occurred as Doncic tried to stop Jaylen Brown from driving to the basket, was contested by Dallas coach Jason Kidd but ultimately upheld, sealing the fate of the star guard.

The game was a rollercoaster of emotions, particularly in a hectic fourth quarter. Trailing 91-70 with just over 11 minutes left, the Mavericks mounted a fierce comeback with a 22-2 run that trimmed Boston’s lead to just one point at 93-92. However, the Celtics kept their composure and managed to hold on for the victory despite scoring only 21 points in the final period.

All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum stepped up for Boston, delivering his best game of the Finals with 31 points on 11-for-26 shooting. Jaylen Brown also had a stellar performance, contributing 30 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists. Their combined efforts helped Boston outscore Dallas 35-19 in the pivotal third quarter, transforming a close game into a 15-point lead heading into the final frame. Notably, Brown’s one-handed dunk at the end of the third quarter was a highlight, capping a dominant 15-point quarter for him.

JAYLEN BROWN. MONSTER SLAM. He finished the 3Q with 15 PTS! Celtics looking to go up 3-0 headed to the 4th on ABC 👀 pic.twitter.com/qBuzzhPkpR — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2024

A crucial 3-pointer by Derrick White extended Boston’s lead to 91-70 early in the fourth quarter, just before the Mavericks mounted their impressive comeback attempt. Despite the absence of center Kristaps Porzingis, who sustained a significant injury in Game 2, the Celtics’ balanced attack and depth proved to be too much for Dallas.

Boston’s defensive tenacity and three-point shooting were also pivotal in securing the win. The Celtics shot 37% from beyond the arc, outscoring the Mavericks 51-27 from that range. Their success from deep continued to serve as a backbone for their playoff dominance, as they now boast a 15-2 record in the postseason, including a perfect 7-0 mark on the road. Boston has won 10 consecutive games and has not faced a defeat since Game 2 of the second round against Cleveland on May 9.

As the series heads to Game 4 on Friday in Dallas (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC), the Celtics stand on the brink of history. No team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the playoffs, with teams facing such a predicament going 0-156. Only four teams have managed to force a Game 7 under these circumstances, with the Finals witnessing such a push just once, back in 1951.

For the Mavericks, the challenge is monumental, but with stars like Irving and Doncic, they seek to defy the odds. For Boston, it’s an opportunity to cement their legacy as the most successful franchise in NBA history. The stage is set for an intense Game 4, as one team fights to extend their season while the other looks to make history.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Nate Burleson to Host New Hollywood Squares – Featuring Drew Barrymore in the Center Square