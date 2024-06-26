Céline Dion Captures Her Harrowing and Agonizing 10-Minute Seizure in New Documentary | WATCH

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Celine Dion’s new documentary gives fans a raw behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness.

Directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, I AM: CELINE DION highlights the singer’s battle with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS). According to the Mayo Clinic, Stiff Person Syndrome is a rare autoimmune disorder “characterized by involuntary stiffness of axial muscles and superimposed painful muscle spasms, which are often induced by startle or emotional stimuli.”

In December 2022, Dion, 56, disclosed that she had received an official diagnosis of SPS. One scene in the doc shows the beloved musician becomes paralyzed momentarily while having a seizure that lasts for several minutes,

“I don’t know how to express it, like, it’s just … you know, like, to not have control of yourself?” Dion tells the cameras, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Earlier this month, Dion appeared on Today and spoke to Hoda Kotb about her condition, where she mentioned that the spasms had become so severe that she suffered from broken ribs. Dion also admitted she was “lying to the people who got me where I am today,” by not revealing her diagnosis sooner.

Dion told Kotb that she didn’t have the opportunity to fully come to terms with her health condition because her husband and longtime manager, René Angélil, was also battling cancer and fighting for his life. He died in January 2016 at age 73.

“I should have stopped, take the time to figure it out,” she lamented. “I had to raise my kids. I had to hide. I had to try to be a hero. Feeling my body leaving me, holding onto my own dreams. And the lying for me was – the burden was like too much.”

“What did this disease take away from you?” Kotb asked Dion during the June 11 interview. Dion replied, “It didn’t take anything away from me. I’m going to go back on stage, even if I have to crawl. Even if I have to talk with my hands, I will. I will.”

“I Am: Celine Dion” is streaming now on Prime Video.

