Cassie’s Friend Claims Diddy Hung Woman from Balcony

*Tiffany Red, a longtime friend of Cassie Ventura, claims Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs once hung a woman over a balcony.

As we reported earlier, late last year, Cassie filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the music producer, which was ultimately settled out of court. The lawsuit encouraged more victims to come forward about their violent encounters with the music mogul, though he has declared his innocence regarding all allegations.

In the lawsuit, Cassie alleged that the Bad Boy Records mogul “picked up one of Ms. Ventura’s friends like a child” and dangled them over a 17th-floor balcony. As All Hip Hop reports, Wale was rumored to be the victim in the incident but his management denied any involvement.

Red is now providing more details about the incident, and while the songwriter did not name the woman, she made clear it was not her.

Red posted a video to Instagram on May 21 (see below) in which she explained that the balcony incident took place after Diddy brutally beat Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel that was captured on camera.

The hotel surveillance video from March 2016 “leaked” last week to CNN and shows Diddy, wearing only a towel, chasing Cassie down a hallway to the elevator bank at InterContinental Century City. He then grabs her by the neck, slams her to the ground, and kicks her.

According to CNN, Puff Daddy paid the hotel $50,000 for the hallway security footage at the time of the attack.

On Sunday, Diddy responded to the brutal assault video.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you gotta do that. I was f***ed up,” the Bad Boy Records founder said in the clip uploaded to his Instagram account.

Cassie released a statement in her own words in an Instagram post on May 23.

“Thank you for all the love and support from my family, friends, strangers, and those I have yet to meet,” the singer told fans in a post.

“The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning,” the 37-year-old mother of two added.

“Domestic violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today but I will always be recovering from my past,” Cassie continued.

“It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in. I offer my hand to those who are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone,” she wrote.

“This healing journey is never-ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you.”

