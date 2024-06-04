Philly Teen Vandals Slash Car Tires for No Apparent Reason – ‘Where Are the Parents?’ | WATCH

You can’t blame ’em for being pissed. Residents in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood were met with a frustrating and alarming surprise on Monday morning as they discovered their car tires had been slashed.

At least five cars within a one-block radius were found with flattened tires, each showing punctures in the side wall.

“I was heading out for a doctor’s appointment,” recounted a resident who wished to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation. “As soon as we walked out the door, we noticed the car tires were flat. Two of my car’s tires had been slashed.”

Seeking justice and answers, she shared a surveillance video with Action News, showing a group of four individuals, seemingly teenagers, wandering the area around 2:30am, according to 6ABC Action News.

The footage captured the teens, two of whom were gripping knives, casually stabbing at least three tires as they moved through the neighborhood. “They just came right over and, for no reason, poked the tires with knives,” added the disgruntled victim.

The senseless act has raised significant concerns among residents and prompted a police investigation. Neighbors are perplexed and outraged, searching for answers behind the mindless vandalism. Many echoed the sentiment of the anonymous victim, who questioned:

“They don’t have anything better to do. I don’t know where are the parents? Where are the parents and why are teenagers that young out here at 2:23 in the morning when they should be in bed getting ready for school?”

As police work to identify and apprehend the culprits, the community grapples with the inconvenience and cost of repairing the damage. Meanwhile, residents remain vigilant, hoping to prevent any further nighttime disturbances in their usually peaceful neighborhood.

