Monday, June 3, 2024
HomeCrime
Crime

Philly Teen Vandals Slash Car Tires for No Apparent Reason – ‘Where Are the Parents?’ | WATCH
By Fisher Jack
0

You can’t blame ’em for being pissed. Residents in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood were met with a frustrating and alarming surprise on Monday morning as they discovered their car tires had been slashed.

At least five cars within a one-block radius were found with flattened tires, each showing punctures in the side wall.

“I was heading out for a doctor’s appointment,” recounted a resident who wished to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation. “As soon as we walked out the door, we noticed the car tires were flat. Two of my car’s tires had been slashed.”

Seeking justice and answers, she shared a surveillance video with Action News, showing a group of four individuals, seemingly teenagers, wandering the area around 2:30am, according to 6ABC Action News.

Car Tires Slashed Overnight by Philly Teens - screenshot
Philadelphia car tire vandals – screenshot

The footage captured the teens, two of whom were gripping knives, casually stabbing at least three tires as they moved through the neighborhood. “They just came right over and, for no reason, poked the tires with knives,” added the disgruntled victim.

The senseless act has raised significant concerns among residents and prompted a police investigation. Neighbors are perplexed and outraged, searching for answers behind the mindless vandalism. Many echoed the sentiment of the anonymous victim, who questioned:

“They don’t have anything better to do. I don’t know where are the parents? Where are the parents and why are teenagers that young out here at 2:23 in the morning when they should be in bed getting ready for school?”

As police work to identify and apprehend the culprits, the community grapples with the inconvenience and cost of repairing the damage. Meanwhile, residents remain vigilant, hoping to prevent any further nighttime disturbances in their usually peaceful neighborhood.

Philadelphia car tire vandals - screenshot1
Philadelphia car tire vandals – screenshot

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: TC Carson Allegedly Axed from ‘Living Single’ After Speaking Out Against Cast Mistreatment | Video

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Sean Kingston Jailed in South Florida on Million-Dollar Fraud Charges

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Celebrity

Shirley (‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’) Strawberry’s No-good Husband (‘Nesto’ Williams) Now Facing RICO Charges | WATCH

Wendy Williams

Angela White (Black Chyna) Opens Up On Wendy Williams Documentary Involvement | WATCH

Entertainment

Wait. Whaaat?! Lenny Kravitz Reveals Nine Years of Celibacy Inspired by Family Lessons | VIDEO

Celebrity

Erica Banks’ Big Ol’ BBL Has Twitter/X Talkin’ and it Ain’t Complimentary | LOOK!

Lawsuit

Eight Black Men Removed from American Airlines Flight Over Alleged ‘Offensive Body Odor’ Complaint – 3 File Lawsuit | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming