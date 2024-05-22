Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Cam’ron Reacts to His Viral ‘CNN’ Interview About Diddy-Cassie Tape | Watch
By Ny MaGee
Cam'Ron reacts to CNN interview
Cam’Ron

*Cam’ron is speaking out about his controversial appearance on NewsNight about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and the recently leaked hotel surveillance video showing him violently beating ex-girlfriend Cassie.

During the conversation with host Abby Phillip, Cam drank his sex stimulant HorsePower, and promoted the product. He even questioned why he was booked to discuss the Diddy drama for the CNN slot, KTLA reports.

In the May 21 episode of his podcast with Ma$e, It Is What It Is, Cam referenced his 2003 appearance on Bill O’Reilly’s Fox News show The O’Reilly Factor to help explain his controversial CNN interview.

Per Hip Hop DX, he said: “They invited me on the show to talk about what’s going on with Diddy and all that…My thing about it was, Ma$e, that they didn’t invite me on to say how successful our show is or the positive stuff we do in the community, how every day, five days a week Ma$e talks to kids on a Zoom call…We do all these positive things and you call me on CNN for the bullshit? ‘I’m gonna give you the bullshit. That’s just what’s gonna happen.

“We got some free promo…You tried to use me, pause, whatever Diddy going through…The video, I don’t support it…The charges are f*cked up…They ain’t watch 60 Minutes, they ain’t watch Bill O’Reilly,” Cam’ron stated.

We reported earlier that when Abby asked the rapper about the Diddy-Cassie tape, Cam’ron told viewers that “I don’t support any of that, trafficking minors, domestic violence, I’m totally against it.

He also noted that while he knows Puff Daddy, he is not “necessarily a friend.”

After taking a few sips from his libido supplement drink, Cam’ron said, “I’m gonna’ go get some cheeks after this horse power drink.”

He then promoted his podcast, stating “my show does come on 8am eastern on YouTube, it’s called It Is What It Is, make sure y’all check it out.”

Phillip asked, “What about the industry in general, so many people have pointed out that Diddy couldn’t get away with this stuff if there weren’t a lot of people protecting him, do you think that’s the case?”

That’s when Cam’ron becomes visibly annoyed and asks, “who the talent agent for this joint?” He added, “Yo, who booked me for this joint?”

Check out Cam’s full remarks to Ma$e about his CNN segment below, which begin around 1:55.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Cam’ron Promotes His Sex Stimulant Drink During Diddy Interview on CNN | WATCH

TODAY Nigerian Songstress Waje Unveils New EP Exclusively on Gala Music: An Innovative Shift in Music Distribution

