Camille Winbush Gets Real About OnlyFans: ‘Bernie Mac Show’ Residuals Ain’t Cuttin’ it | WATCH

*Camille Winbush has moved beyond child stardom playing Vanessa Thomkins on “The Bernie Mac Show,” but folk are not making it easy for her, with putting a microscope on her actions as a grown up.

Hence all the pushback received got when she joined OnlyFans and the not safe for family vibe she put out as part of the subscription platform. On the flip side, the move, though eyebrow-raising, has benefited Winbush, who reportedly made millions less than two years after joining OnlyFans.

And while she’s received her share of critics for having a new source of income online, Winbush continues do her. Talking to Comedy Hype on YouTube, she had some “food for thought” for those caught up in her business.

“The trolls are hungry again so here’s some food for thought- I’ve never been arrested, never been on drugs, don’t have any baby daddies, I pay all my taxes, I drink water, and mind the business that pays me…,” Winbush posted. “If the most scandalous thing strangers can say about me is that I took some sexy pics as an adult and made a couple mil in less than 2yrs, I think I’m doing alright as a human in todays society.”

And there you have it. Straight from the source. In fact, watch her tell the story, below.

While she’s up for setting things straight, Winbush put to rest any talk of her drawing big money from residual checks she’s drawing from “The Bernie Mac Show.” To hear her tells, the funds are nothing to write home about. Not enough to live off of at all.

While speaking to Comedy Hype, Camille had a word for those who make remarks about her residual checks from “The Bernie Mac Show.”

“If I were on ‘Friends’ making a million dollars an episode – those residual checks would be very nice. But, as time goes on…they get smaller and smaller every year. You’re not making the same amount as when the show was current per episode,” Winbush explained to Comedy Hype. “As someone who was just a kid, don’t get me wrong, still making good money…but 20 years later…those checks are not sustainable for a living”

Winbush’s hustle echoes the reality of other entertainers who are adjusting to life beyond the fame and income generated from being on top during the prime of their successful run on the small screen. The difference is Winbush has not fallen victim to many of the situations that caused negative results for her peers.

Still, she is not the only former “Bernie Mac Show” alum that’s been lured by the appeal of OnlyFans. IceCreamConvos noted that Winbush’s former co-star, Dee Dee Davis, who played Vanessa’s younger sister, “Baby Girl,” has an OnlyFans account of her own.

No matter what, the hope is that Winbush and Davis are living their best lives with whatever they choose to take care of themselves post ”Bernie Mac.” Possibilities are always infinite.

