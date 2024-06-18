Caitlin Clark Condemns Racist Remarks Aimed at WNBA Players | Video

*WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark is speaking out against the racist and misogynistic comments directed at WNBA players.

“It’s disappointing. I think everyone in our world deserves the same amount of respect,” Clark said during a pre-game interview before her team’s 91-84 win over the Atlanta Dream on Thursday, per CBS Sports.

“The women around our league deserve the same amount of respect. People should not be using my name to push those agendas. It’s disappointing, it’s not acceptable,” she continued.

“Some of the women in this league were my biggest idols and role models growing up, helping me want to achieve this moment right here that I get to play in every single night,” Clark said.

She added, “Just be a kind person and treat them how you would want to be treated. I think that’s very simple.”

I asked #IndianaFever’s Caitlin Clark directly about her name being weaponized for racism/misogyny (as Dijonai Carrington alluded to): “It’s disappointing. … Everybody in our world deserves the same amount of respect. The women in our league deserve the same amount of respect.” pic.twitter.com/gyAWBqGG8c — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) June 13, 2024

Clark also noted that she doesn’t spend too much time thinking about what critics say about her.

“I don’t put too much thought and time into thinking about things like that, and to be honest, I don’t see a lot of it,” Clark said. “Basketball is my job. Everything on the outside, I can’t control that, so I’m not going to spend time thinking about that.”

Last month, Clark, the top overall pick in this season’s WNBA Draft, addressed the discussion surrounding whether her success and media attention are influenced by racial prejudice.

“I think there’s opportunities for every single player in women’s basketball. I think the more opportunities we can give across the board, that’s what’s going to elevate women’s basketball,” Clark said, per Bolavip US. “It doesn’t need to be one or two players, and I think that even goes back to college. I think we can — the parity in women’s basketball is what’s making more people want to come and watch it. I think the more you spread the love, show people, show their talents, show their teams, that’s just going to continue to elevate it. So, I think that’s the biggest thing.”

Her comments were in response to Las Vegas Aces star A’Ja Wilson who believes that Clark’s success and media attention are influenced by racism.

“I think it’s a huge thing,” Wilson said. “I think a lot of people may say it’s not about black and white, but to me, it is. It really is because you can be top notch at what you are as a black woman, but yet maybe that’s something that people don’t want to see. They don’t see it as marketable, so it doesn’t matter how hard I work. It doesn’t matter what we all do as black women, we’re still going to be swept underneath the rug. That’s why it boils my blood when people say it’s not about race because it is.”

