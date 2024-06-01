Brothas Brawl at BWI! Spirit Airlines Check-in Counter Erupts in Violence | WATCH-it-Happen

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*The calm of BWI a/k/a Baltimore/Washington International Airport was shattered earlier this week when a routine check-in turned into a chaotic brawl at the Spirit Airlines check-in counter. According to the Maryland Transportation Authority, officers responded swiftly to reports of a fight involving five individuals. One person sustained minor injuries in the melee.

A Spirit Airlines representative said four employees from a third-party service they use have been suspended pending an investigation into the incident. Spirit Airlines emphasized that these individuals are not directly employed by the airline.

“Violence of any kind is not tolerated,” the airline stated, adding that they will take appropriate action following the investigation’s conclusion, according to TMZ.

The altercation, which happened this past Tuesday (05-28-24) and was captured on video, began with a heated argument at the Spirit Airlines check-in counter. The footage shows a passenger engaging in a confrontation with the Spirit team. The situation quickly escalated as several individuals, seemingly Spirit employees based on their uniforms, rushed from behind the counter and began attacking the man.

In the video, the passenger initially squares up at the desk but is soon overwhelmed by the group of employees who start throwing punches, eventually subduing him on the terminal floor. The video further shows the group continuing to strike the passenger while he is held down, with one individual delivering a final blow as the altercation wound down.

The cause of the fight remains unclear, and efforts to reach local law enforcement, Spirit Airlines, and airport officials for further comments have so far been unsuccessful.

This incident adds to a growing list of airport confrontations captured on video. Just last month, a woman at Los Angeles International Airport caused a scene when she berated staff, only to realize she was at the wrong desk (watch below).

Another incident in January involved a passenger exploding in anger over a personal issue at a check-in counter.

As travel continues to increase post-pandemic, tensions at airports seem to be rising. Travelers are advised to remain calm and vigilant to avoid similar incidents.

