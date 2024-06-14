Bronny James Spotted Training with Lakers, Team Impressed with His ‘Athleticism and Shooting’ | Video

*Bronny James, son of NBA star LeBron James, was seen working out with the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of the upcoming draft.

According to Dan Wokie of The Los Angeles Times reported, the team is impressed with Bronny’s “athleticism, defensive potential and shooting.”

Per Sportsnet, LeBron could become a free agent this summer if he exercises his player option. If Bronny joins the NBA next season, they would become the first father-son duo to play in the league at the same time.

LeBron has frequently expressed his desire to play in the league alongside his son.

“My last year will be with my son. Wherever Bronny’s at, that’s where I’ll be,” LeBron told The Athletic in 2022. “I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

“The kid has to do what he wants to do — and I don’t even want to say kid no more — the young man will decide what he wants to do and how he wants his career to go,” LeBron said when the Lakers’ season ended this spring, per Sportsnet.

We reported earlier, via CNN, that Bronny recently finished his freshman season for the University of Southern California Trojans.

“I’ve had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete,” Bronny said on Instagram in April. “I’ve made the decision to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility, and will also be entering the NCAA transfer portal.

“Thank you to USC for an amazing Freshman year, and as always thankful for my family, friends, doctors, athletic trainers and fans for their support.”

The 2024 NBA Draft will be held on June 26-27.

