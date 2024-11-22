The Pulse of Entertainment: R&B’s Brianna Knight Releases Sophomore Single ‘Couldn’t Be Me’ | WATCH

*“My producers wanted…a more mid-tempo to encourage people,” said R&B’s new superstar Brianna Knight about her new single “Couldn’t Be Me” (1990 Records). “It’s a build-up to a project (2026). The last single ‘So Deep’ is a love song.”

The “So Deep” single was her debut. The debut single received 2.2 million streams in a couple of months on VIBE To 10 R&B Songs in 2021.

Her producers on this track include Dimadidthis (Rodney Jerkins) and Saint Paul (Chris Brown).

When I asked her what inspired her to write “Couldn’t Be Me” she said, “A friend was leaving a toxic relationship. She said, ‘He’s not for me anymore’.”

I asked her if her friend likes her song inspired by her life and Brianna said with a slight laugh, “She likes it!”

Brianna Knight is also considered a NEO/Soul or Pop singer by some, depending on the song she sings. The highly in-demand singer has what they call “the full package” as an artist.

To watch her perform inspires the same thought, that she is a superstar in the making. Her inspirations are noted as Lauryn Hill, Jill Scout, and Jasmine Sullivan.

Her image reflects those inspirations and gives her a fresh new look.

“It’s part of me,” she said about her on-stage image. “Some aspects of me.”

I asked about her songwriting and she said, “Sometimes I write…sometimes friends write me a song.”

Once Knight decided music was her career she started turning heads. First, she performed at the Apollo (2018 and 2021); then the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame (2021); Mercury Lounge (2022); Heaven Can Wait (2022); SOBs (2022); sang the National Anthem at the Red Bulls Arena (2023); C’mon Everybody (2022), and Bowery Electric (2023). She has performed as the opening act for Shae Universe, Anayka She, Samoht, Garth, Bairi, and Ruslan KD. Brianna Knight also won the SeeHer contest in 2022.

As a songwriter Knight writes jingles for Chime (2021). Also a poet, Brianna’s credits include executive producing the Spoken-Word Global Poetry Series.

“I started as a poet, then a songwriter,” Brianna told me as we ended our talk. “I knew I could sing and write but I wasn’t focused on it.”

Well, she is focused on singing now. www.1990Records.org

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Business Management/Public Relations Strategist and Consultant at Freelance Associates and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 25th year. Next events are coming to Baltimore via Zoom Saturday April 20, 2024, presented by Security Square Mall and The Baltimore Times, and Los Angeles via Zoom Saturday, November 9, 2024. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Professional Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase and National Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $19,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com RSVP for Zoom Access at EventBrite.com or email [email protected].

