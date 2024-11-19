Boyz II Men Biopic Officially in Development

*A biopic about the legendary 90s R&B group Boyz II Men is in the works.

Current members Wanya Morris, Nathan Morris, and Shawn Stockman are collaborating with Compelling Pictures and Primary Wave to bring their story to life, Variety reports. The film, which is being fast-tracked, will feature the group’s full discography, ensuring an authentic portrayal. Producers Denis O’Sullivan (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) and Jeff Khalligheri (“I Just Wanna Dance With Somebody”) are spearheading the project.

Boyz II Men has sold 64 million albums worldwide and won four Grammy Awards.

“Having grown up as huge fans of Boyz II Men, and having spent the past couple of years getting to know the guys and become friends with them, it’s a tremendous honor to help bring their unique and untold story to the big screen,” the producers expressed in a statement.

“We’re excited to show the brotherhood and comradery, as well as the challenges and strife, humor and heartbreak, that has accompanied the unparalleled success that Nate, Shawn, Wanya, and Mike have worked so hard to achieve.”

Per Variety, they added, “we think the global audience will want to sing along to a sexy, funny, aspirational, uplifting celebration of friendships and artistic partnerships that have stood the test of time.”

Meanwhile, back in 2022, Stockman said R&B artists are trying too hard to be hip-hop stars. He unpacked his stance on the issue in a series of tweets last week.

“There was a time when it was kool to identify as an R&B singer. It was kool that there was a clear distinction between a rapper and a singer, persona-wise. And it was respected. It wasn’t viewed as being ‘soft’ to be smooth and to speak to ladies a certain way,” he wrote, as reported by All Hip Hop.

“R&B has lost their identity because it felt like it had to compete with the bravado of the hip hop world,” he continued. “Because labels stopped supporting the perception of Black men being more than displaying a ‘thug image.’”

“Let me disclaim, my tweets are not to say there aren’t any great singers out there. There always have been great singers, but the love they get is disproportionate. So let’s do this: send me some artists y’all think are and I’ll repost! I’ll go first,” he added.

