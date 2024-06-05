Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Bob Costas Slams Racial Bias in Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark Coverage
By Ny MaGee
Caitland Clark - Angel Reese (Getty)
*Renowned broadcaster Bob Costas criticized the coverage of recent hard fouls on popular WNBA rookies Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark.

Costas is weighing in on the hot topic after Chennedy Carter’s hard foul on Clark, which went viral on social media. Costas pointed out a perceived double standard based on race.

“There was an incident recently. Alyssa Thomas, who happens to be African American, grabbed Angel Reese by the throat and threw her to the floor,” Costas recalled Tuesday on “CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip,” the Daily Express reports.

“Flagrant 2, ejected from the game. The reason why that doesn’t spark as much conversation isn’t just that Caitlin Clark is a bigger star than Alyssa Thomas. It’s because it’s a black-on-black incident,” he continued. “And you don’t have that dynamic that people can comment on, yes, but also exaggerate and make the entire story sometimes.”

Costas noted that “there is an element of jealousy because of all the attention that Caitlin Clark has received.”

“She’s brought a lot of attention to the league as she did to college basketball, and everybody benefits from it,” he said of Clark.

“But there’s still a large African-American presence and there may be some resentment from some people. But that doesn’t mean that that’s the entire story here,” he said.

Costas believes Clark’s alleged mistreatment reflects broader issues prevalent across various sports.

“I’ve seen it in every sport. A newcomer is tested and, to some extent, resented. I think it’d be foolish to say that resentment and jealousy are not part of the mix, because those are human emotions. But to elevate that above everything else and discard everything else in a complicated dynamic, that’s the wrong way to go.”

