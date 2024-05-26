The Pulse of Entertainment: Blake Aaron’s Spaghettini Show was Electrifying – Guitarist is the Jazz Version of Slash

*“Are you sure you can go,” asked Billboard chart-topping Jazz guitarist Blake Aaron about his “Love & Rhythm” (Innervision) release concert/birthday party that was on May 4, 2024, at Spaghettini’s at Seal Beach.

And yes, I came excited to be back at this classy venue. It was an easy decision, and Blake Aaron did not disappoint with his show either. I especially liked it when he came into the audience and actually played for each person! Outstanding. I was so impressed with his stamina too because he performed non-stop for almost two hours! Amazing.

His stage persona reminded me of the Rock guitarist Slash (Guns & Roses) who performed on several Michael Jackson songs (“Give In To Me”). Especially when Blake performed the song (“Europa”) that he told the crowd he played for his then soon-to-be wife – it was lovely…just heavenly. He released “Europa” in 2015 on his “Soul Stories” (Innervision Records) project. The song is written by Carlos Santana and Tony Coster for a 1976 Santana project “Amigos.”

Joining Blake Aaron on stage was Andre Berry on bass, Tony St. James on drums, Will Donato on sax and flute, Darryl Walker on sax and vocals (“Change the World, “ “Crush”), and Tateng Katindig on keyboard. Vocalist Sandra Simmons step up with some impressive vocals on an Edda James cover.

Aaron performed, I believe, two songs of the 10 songs on his new “Love & Rhythm” release – “She is the One” and “Crush.” The “She is the One” was released as a single and went to the #1 spot on Billboard Jazz Chart. All-in-all a Blake Aaron show is electrifying. www.BlakeAaron.com www.Spaghettini.com

