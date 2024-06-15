Black Excellence Brunch x ‘The Deliverance’ Preview at American Black Film Festival | PHOTOS

*Netflix and Black Excellence Brunch presented a special preview of Lee Daniels’ The Deliverance at Chotto Matte in Miami during the American Black Film Festival. Hosted by Trell Thomas, the brunch featured a surprise virtual greeting from actress Andra Day expressing her gratitude for Lee Daniels and the film, followed by sharing an exclusive clip from the film. Notable guests and press in attendance were Bevy Smith (TV personality), Cory Hardrict (Beauty in Black), Jonica Booth (Rap Sh!t), Jessie Woo (Dish Nation), Sharelle Rosado (Selling Tampa) and Alexis Stoudemire (Miami Socialite).

The Deliverance releases in select theaters August 16 and on Netflix August 30. And stars Day, Glenn Close, Anthony B. Jenkins, Miss Lawrence, Demi Singleton, Tasha Smith, with Omar Epps, Caleb McLaughlin, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Mo’Nique in a genre-defying take on darkness, possession, and finding a higher power.

The film follows Ebony Jackson (Day), a struggling single mother fighting her personal demons, moves her family into a new home for a fresh start. But when strange occurrences inside the home raise the suspicions of Child Protective Services and threaten to tear the family apart, Ebony soon finds herself locked in a battle for her life and the souls of her children. Inspired by a true story, The Deliverance is directed by Academy Award nominee Daniels.

Written by David Coggeshall, and Elijah Bynum. Produced by Lee Daniels, Tucker Tooley, Pamela Oas Williams, Jackson Nguyen, and Todd Crites. Executive produced by Jackie Shenoo, Hilary Shor, Greg Renker, and Gregoire Gensollen.

