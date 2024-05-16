Black Author’s Beloved Book-to-Movie ‘The Idea of You’ Draws 50M Viewers on Prime Video

*Anne Hathaway’s new romantic comedy “The Idea of You” is now streaming on Prime Video, earning 50 million viewers since its release on May 2.

Actress Robinne Lee wrote the beloved novel on which the hit film is based. Lee is best known for her roles in Deliver Us From Eva, Being Mary Jane, Hav Plenty, and the Fifty Shades franchise. Speaking to Variety, Lee said, “I thought it was important that people knew that a Black woman wrote this book. Because if it inspires one other little girl out there with a journal and a pen to say, ‘I can do this. I can write a story that eventually becomes a movie with a big Oscar-winning actor,’ then I want to be the person for that kid.”

Per the official synopsis: The film centers on Solène, a 40-year-old single mom who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet. When Solène must step in to chaperone her teenage daughter’s trip to the Coachella Music Festival after her ex bails at the last minute, she has a chance encounter with Hayes and there is an instant, undeniable spark. As they begin a whirlwind romance, it isn’t long before Hayes’ superstar status poses unavoidable challenges to their relationship, and Solène soon discovers that life in the glare of his spotlight might be more than she bargained for.

Hathaway stars opposite Nicholas Galitzine, and the additional cast includes Ella Rubin, Reid Scott, Annie Mumolo, Viktor White, Raymond Cham, Jaiden Anthony, and Dakota Adan. Watch the trailer below.

Lee said she spent six years writing a book before writing “The Idea of You,” which she “could not sell.”

“Right before The Idea of You, [I wrote a book] that I could not sell. It was a Black protagonist. There was a white love interest. And one of the responses I got from an editor at that time was, ‘Oh, well, no, we already have an interracial relationship that we’re putting out this year,’” she shared. “When I thought about this book, I was like, ‘Okay, I’m gonna sell this book. Nothing’s gonna keep me back.’ If I have to make two white characters, I’m going to make them two white characters, but I’m going to make them very personal and specific to me.”

In a statement, Julie Rapaport, Head of Film, Production and Development at Amazon MGM Studios, said, “The extraordinary reception of The Idea of You has been thrilling — even leading up to the release, with its record-breaking trailer views to its chart-topping soundtrack.”

Rapaport added, “And now, audiences have truly fallen for this film, and we could not be prouder of our stars Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, the brilliant vision of Michael Showalter, and the rest of the enormously talented cast and filmmaking team who made this such a smashing success.”

