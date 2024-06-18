Monday, June 17, 2024
Birth Control Rights Under Attack? – The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH
By riversteff
*If you or anybody you love depends on the use of contraceptives to prevent unwanted pregnancies, you should know the U.S. Supreme Court wants to get rid of your right to birth control.

And the court likely will have the support of U.S. Republican senators who recently voted against protecting the use of birth control and other contraceptives. 

First, the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade and took away a woman’s right to end an unwanted pregnancy. Now they could be on the verge of striking down the landmark decision that gives people the right to use contraceptives.

As people are prone to do, some took for granted a woman’s right to end an unwanted pregnancy. Then that right was taken away. Now the protection and availability of birth control could be next on the list for attack. Click the video above for more details.

Steffanie Rivers

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions, and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram, Thread, and Twitter.

