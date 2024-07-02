Monday, July 1, 2024
HomeCelebrity
Celebrity

Birdman and Slim Williams to Have Street Named in Their Honor in New Orleans: ‘Williams Brothers Way’
By Fisher Jack
0
Birdman and Slim Williams Honored w/New Orleans Street Name / Bryan Bird and Slim Williams - Williams Brothers Way
Bryan Bird and Slim Williams – Williams Brothers Way

*The City of New Orleans is set to honor Cash Money Records Co-Founders Bryan “Baby” Williams, also known as “Birdman,” and Ronald “Slim” Williams by naming a street after them.

The intersection of Saratoga St. and Erato St., where the Williams brothers once lived, will be christened “Honorary Williams Brothers Way” on July 3.

This street naming recognizes the Williams brothers’ significant contributions to the music industry and their lasting impact on the New Orleans community. The official ceremony will take place at the intersection from 1:30 to 2:30 PM.

“As a former mayor of New Orleans, I’m extremely proud of the street being named in honor of ‘Baby’ and ‘Slim’, CEOs of Cash Money Records,” commented Marc H. Morial, President & CEO of the National Urban League. “Their contributions to the music industry and their impact on our community have been immense, shaping the cultural landscape and providing opportunities for countless artists that hail from the Crescent City.”

Ceremony and Celebration
The street naming ceremony will precede Birdman’s performance at the ESSENCE Festival, where he will headline at Caesars Superdome on Friday. The show, titled ‘Birdman and Friends,’ will feature hits from Cash Money Records and guest appearances. Marc Morial will also take the stage during the set to present a proclamation recognizing Birdman and Slim’s outstanding contributions to the culture and the world of hip-hop.

Continuing Legacy
Cash Money Records continues to thrive, adding new talents to its roster, including R&B star Jacquees and rising artists such as TBOSS, Onisght Deeda, Rublow, and Saxboy KD. The legacy of Birdman and Slim Williams remains strong, as they continue to influence the music industry and uplift their community.

This street naming is a testament to the enduring impact the Williams brothers have had on New Orleans and the broader cultural landscape. It honors their journey from local talents to global icons, celebrating their achievements and contributions that have shaped the city’s musical heritage.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: BET Awards Under Fire for O.J. Simpson Tribute + Taraji P. Henson’s TikTok Star Confusion Goes Viral | WATCH

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Lionsgate Releases Trailer for Action-Crime Thriller ‘1992’ Starring Tyrese Gibson

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Entertainment

BET Awards Under Fire for O.J. Simpson Tribute + Taraji P. Henson’s TikTok Star Confusion Goes Viral | WATCH

Los Angeles / SoCal

Is California’s New $20 p/hour Wage Law Behind Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles Closing in Pasadena? | VIDEO

Homicide

Rapper Julio Foolio Killed in Deadly Shooting; Graphic Videos Surface | WATCH

Anti-Black

Insult! Republican Columbian Immigrant Tells Black Americans to Get the ‘F**k’ Out in Rant Against ‘Rachet’ Juneteenth Reparations | WATCH

Living

Miss Universe Jamaica Pageant Rules Put No Age Limit on Contestants … 2-Fifty+ Women Enter | Pics-Look!

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming