Birdman and Slim Williams to Have Street Named in Their Honor in New Orleans: ‘Williams Brothers Way’

*The City of New Orleans is set to honor Cash Money Records Co-Founders Bryan “Baby” Williams, also known as “Birdman,” and Ronald “Slim” Williams by naming a street after them.

The intersection of Saratoga St. and Erato St., where the Williams brothers once lived, will be christened “Honorary Williams Brothers Way” on July 3.

This street naming recognizes the Williams brothers’ significant contributions to the music industry and their lasting impact on the New Orleans community. The official ceremony will take place at the intersection from 1:30 to 2:30 PM.

“As a former mayor of New Orleans, I’m extremely proud of the street being named in honor of ‘Baby’ and ‘Slim’, CEOs of Cash Money Records,” commented Marc H. Morial, President & CEO of the National Urban League. “Their contributions to the music industry and their impact on our community have been immense, shaping the cultural landscape and providing opportunities for countless artists that hail from the Crescent City.”

Ceremony and Celebration

The street naming ceremony will precede Birdman’s performance at the ESSENCE Festival, where he will headline at Caesars Superdome on Friday. The show, titled ‘Birdman and Friends,’ will feature hits from Cash Money Records and guest appearances. Marc Morial will also take the stage during the set to present a proclamation recognizing Birdman and Slim’s outstanding contributions to the culture and the world of hip-hop.

Continuing Legacy

Cash Money Records continues to thrive, adding new talents to its roster, including R&B star Jacquees and rising artists such as TBOSS, Onisght Deeda, Rublow, and Saxboy KD. The legacy of Birdman and Slim Williams remains strong, as they continue to influence the music industry and uplift their community.

This street naming is a testament to the enduring impact the Williams brothers have had on New Orleans and the broader cultural landscape. It honors their journey from local talents to global icons, celebrating their achievements and contributions that have shaped the city’s musical heritage.

