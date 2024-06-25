Bill Duke: Actor-director to be Honored in 2025 with Walk of Fame Star

LOS ANGELES — (SCM Entertainment and Media) – Famed actor, director, and producer Bill Duke will join a distinguished group of honorees chosen by the Walk of Fame Selection Committee for their stars in the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2025.

He will join film, music, and TV luminaries such as Glynn Turman, Jane Fonda, Nia Long, Jessica Chastain, Fran Drescher, Courtney B. Vance, The Isley Brothers, Busta Rhymes, Prince (posthumously), and a host of other honorees who embodies excellence in their respective fields.

Bill Duke is an actor, director, and producer in Hollywood with over 40 years of experience on-screen and behind the camera. His acting credits include television and feature film roles. Recently, he appeared in Showtime’s hit limited series, “Gaslit” with Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, and on HBO/Max, in “No Sudden Move” with Don Cheadle, Matt Damon, Brandon Frazier, and Julia Fox and the 2023 film “Premonition.”

Mr. Duke was also in Tyler Perry’s “The Oval”, “Black Lightning”, the critically acclaimed “Mandy” with Nicholas Cage, and the widely lauded Steven Soderbergh film “High Flying Bird.”Bill Duke is also known for roles in “Predator”, “American Gigolo”, “Car Wash”, “Action Jackson”, “Commando”, “Menace II Society”, “Bird on a Wire”, “Get Rich or Die Tryin”, “X-Men 3,” “Starsky & Hutch”, “Karen Sisco” and “Lost.”

Duke is renowned for his directing prowess in television and film, and he was one of only a few Black directors on hit TV shows in the 80s and 90s. His credits for television include, “Falcon Crest”, “Dallas”, “Knots Landing”, “Fame”, “Hill Street Blues,” “Miami Vice” and PBSʼ “The Killing Floor”, for which he won the Sundance Special Jury Award in 1985, just to name a few.

The accolades continued with his feature film directorial debut in 1991 for “A Rage in Harlem”, which was an official selection of the Cannes Film Festival and a contender for the prestigious Palme dʼOr. This global recognition led to further opportunities including directing feature films: “Sister Act 2”, “Deep Cover”, “Hoodlum”, “The Cemetery Club”, “Not Easily Broken”, and the documentaries “Dark Girls” and “Light Girls”, which aired on OWN and “Dark Girls” succeeded as one of the most successful documentaries on the network. Bill also directed the feature film, “Created Equal,” which was shown at several festivals in 2017 before being released in the United States on January 16, 2018.”

In addition, there was exciting news from Legion M and Bill Duke…they’re working on an important project to tell the story of Robert Smalls, a Black male slave who commandeered a Confederate ship and delivered its 16 black men, women, and children passengers from slavery to freedom.

“Author” can be also added to his resume with: “Bill Duke: My 40-Year Career on Screen and Behind the Camera” and he has also authored “The Journey: A Tale of Human Healing” and “Works of the Invisible Man.”

Throughout the course of his career, he has been recognized by prestigious leaders and institutions for his work in television and film. Duke was appointed to the National Endowment of Humanities by President Bill Clinton and the Board of the California State and Film Commission by former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. He has also served on the Board of Trustees at the American Film Institute and as the Time Warner Endowed Chair in the Department of Radio, Television, and Film at Howard University. Duke was also recognized by his peers with a Lifetime Achievement Tribute from the Directors Guild of America’s African-American Steering Committee in 2010. He was honored at the 11th Annual “I’ve Known Rivers Film Festival” in Los Angeles and received a Certificate of Recognition from the California Assembly. Most recently, Duke received The Ja’Net DuBois Lifetime Achievement Award from The Pan African Film & Arts Festival (PAFF) at the Directors Guild in Los Angeles, and The Kappa’s Hosted their 17th Annual Scholarship Gala Event where Bill was presented the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award.

