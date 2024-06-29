Saturday, June 29, 2024
Has American Justice Failed President Biden?
By Larry Buford
Biden Seemed Exasperated in the Debate As Trump Spewed Lies / Joe Biden - screenshot
President Biden at North Carolina rally June 28, 2024 (Screenshot)

*In the first presidential debate of the 2024 election, I could feel President Joe Biden’s exasperation and humiliation in having to – after all he was able to accomplish in his three and a half years as president – still debate an adjudicated felon who spewed out lie after lie like, as one reporter put it, a fireman’s water hose.

I use the word exasperation – “a feeling of intense irritation or annoyance” – because recently, I have personally experienced an unexpected barrage of attacks from various sources, and I was befuddled. It seemed everything I thought I was doing right, was now all wrong.

American justice has failed President Biden in that a person of his stature with an exemplary 50 years of service in American politics, was reduced to a stand-off with a proven liar who denied he incited an insurrection to try and overturn the 2020 election; refused to call off an attack on the Capitol as he watched by television for three hours; who intentionally and continually spread “The Big Lie” of widespread voter fraud that was rejected for lack of evidence by the courts over 60 times; and tries to take credit for things accomplished by first the Obama, then the Biden administrations; referred to our fallen soldiers as “losers and suckers”; and refused the proper transfer of power. How humiliating! How befuddling for President Biden to have to stand across from a felon, debating lies, not facts! Why right-wing Christian nationalists continue to endorse Trump is beyond reason.

Former president Trump’s unpatriotic actions should have automatically disqualified his bid for any public office again, especially the presidency. Just the mere suggestion of impropriety in the handling/mishandling of confidential documents alone should deny him a Department of Justice security clearance. How could he be trusted with nuclear codes?

Aside from his raspy (at times inaudible) voice during the presidential debate, President Biden was seen by an estimated 48 million viewers looking downward, and shaking his head as if to say, “is this what America has been reduced to?”

Hours later, at a rally in North Carolina, we saw a stronger, more composed President Biden who was clearly in his element, surrounded by those who cheered for truth and democracy!

In his closing remarks he said, “I know I’m not a young man, to state the obvious,” he said, to a crowd of people cheering. “I don’t walk as easy as I used to. I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to. I don’t debate as well as I used to. But I know what I do know: I know how to tell the truth. I know right from wrong. And I know how to do this job. I know how to get things done. And I know like millions of Americans know, when you get knocked down you get back up.” [via Politico]

Larry Buford
Larry Buford

Larry Buford is a contributing writer. Author of “Things Are Gettin’ Outta Hand” and “Book To The Future” (Amazon). Email: [email protected]

