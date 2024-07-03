Rapper BG Ordered to Get Government Approval for All Future Songs

*New Orleans rapper BG must submit all future music to the federal government before it can be produced or promoted.

This condition is part of his parole and represents a considerable relaxation compared to the stricter restrictions prosecutors initially sought to impose, The Guardian reports.

BG, whose real name is Christopher Noel Dorsey, is best known as a member of the 1990s rap group Hot Boys and his hit single “Bling Bling.”

According to The Guardian, Judge Susie Morgan refused prosecutors’ request to prohibit BG “from promoting and glorifying future gun violence/murder” in songs and at concerts while on supervised release from prison, citing potential violations of his constitutional right to free speech.

BG must submit copies of future songs to the government before production or promotion. If the content is inconsistent with his rehabilitation goals, prosecutors could seek to impose stricter terms on his supervised release.

BG was arrested for weapon possession in a 2009 traffic stop in New Orleans. In 2012, he was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. BG was released and transferred to a halfway house last year, after serving 11 of those 14 years. As of February, as The Guardian reports, BG began a two-year period of living under federal supervision outside of his halfway house. A month later, federal prosecutors had him arrested.

BG has come out with two albums since his release from prison, including last year’s Choppers & Bricks, a collaborative album with Gucci Mane. He’s currently living in Las Vegas, where he recently performed alongside fellow Louisiana rapper Lil Boosie. Since both Gucci and Boosie have felony convictions, prosecutors argued that BG has been fraternizing with felons without necessary clearance, though his lawyers established that he got permission from his halfway house supervisors.

In a statement to Bustle, BG said, “Everything has changed in terms of how I feel about the so-called justice system. We’re in such an interesting moment when it comes to [the question of], ‘What is a felon?’ I love what people have been sharing on social media, [saying that] if a person who is a convicted felon can still run for president, then we should be removing that box from job applications.”

Judge Morgan’s ruling prohibits BG from associating with individuals with prior felony convictions without permission. Additionally, he must complete 400 hours of community service.

