Beyonce’s Mom Reveals Singer Was Bullied As Kid

*Beyoncé’s mother Ms. Tina shared a video of her interview with Vogue in which she recalled her superstar daughter being bullied as a kid.

“Beyoncé, she was very shy and she got bullied a bit but the day that she stood up for someone — she didn’t stand up for herself she stood up for them,” Tina recalled in the clip posted to her Instagram account. “I’m getting emotional talking about it. I was just, I couldn’t have been more proud of her.”

As PEOPLE reports, Tina also said her favorite childhood memory of Bey’s sister Solange was her being a young “activist.”

Ms. Tina shares Beyoncé, 42, and Solange, 37, with her ex-husband Mathew Knowles. When she appeared on the podcast The Run-Through With Vogue, she shared stories behind her daughters’ names.

According to Tina, Beyoncé’s name originates from from her maiden, while Solange’s name was chosen from a French book.

“I went to Paris when I was about 32—well, when I got pregnant with her. I bought a baby name book in Paris for my girlfriend, and she was going to have a baby, and then the next year I wound up having a baby, so I pulled that old book out,” Tina explained on the podcast.

“But actually Solange was conceived on the Nile in Egypt, and I thought I was having a boy, and I wanted to name him Niles,” she continued. “But little did I know, here came this girl, and so yeah, that’s where I got her name. … Names are important.”

