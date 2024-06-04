Beyoncé, Rihanna Songwriter/Producer The-Dream Denies Accusations of Rape, Sex-trafficking in New Lawsuit | VIDEO

*The man behind many of Rihanna and Beyoncé’s hit songs, singer-songwriter-producer Terius Gesteelde-Diamant, known professionally as The-Dream, is under serious scrutiny following a new lawsuit that accuses him of rape, sexual battery, and sex trafficking. Gesteelde-Diamant/The-Dream, of course, is denying all charges. The lawsuit, brought forward by Chanaaz Mangroe, who performs as Channii Monroe, alleges that The-Dream used promises of career advancement to entrap her in an abusive relationship.

Citing California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act, the lawsuit details a disturbing narrative of manipulation and abuse. According to Mangroe, the abuse began shortly after they met in Atlanta in 2015. The hitmaker allegedly promised to make her “the next Beyoncé and Rihanna” but instead pressured her into a coercive and abusive relationship.

Mangroe alleges that The-Dream coerced her to have sex under the pretense that it was necessary for her career success. The lawsuit describes multiple instances of physical and emotional abuse, including strangulation and threats to release intimate recordings.

The most harrowing of these allegations include an incident where he forced her into a physically painful sexual encounter in a theater while other moviegoers were present. Mangroe also claims that The-Dream placed her in an Atlanta hotel and instructed the staff to monitor her movements, further contributing to her sense of entrapment, reports the NY Times.

In a heartfelt statement, Mangroe expressed how the alleged abuse disrupted her life and career aspirations.

“What Dream did to me made it impossible to live the life I envisioned for myself and pursue my goals as a singer and songwriter,” she said. “Ultimately, my silence has become too painful, and I realized that I need to tell my story to heal. I hope that doing so will also help others and prevent future horrific abuse.”

The-Dream, a Grammy Award-winning artist famed for his substantial contributions to the music industry, has vehemently denied the allegations. In a statement to the New York Times, he asserted that the claims were “untrue and defamatory.

“These claims are untrue and defamatory,” The-Dream stated. “I oppose all forms of harassment and have always strived to help people realize their career goals. As someone committed to making a positive impact on my fellow artists and the world at large, I am deeply offended and saddened by these accusations.”

The lawsuit comes amid a broader conversation about abuse and exploitation in the music industry.

Mangroe is represented by attorneys Douglas H. Wigdor and Meredith A. Firetog, who highlighted the systemic issues within the industry.

“This is yet another horrific example of how men in the music industry use their power and influence to manipulate and harm others,” Wigdor and Firetog stated.

As the lawsuit proceeds, it promises to shine a spotlight on the darker aspects of the music industry and may inspire more individuals to come forward with their own stories of abuse and manipulation. The case will likely draw significant attention, given The-Dream’s prominence and the grave nature of the allegations.

Public reaction has been mixed, with some expressing support for Mangroe’s courage in speaking out, while others are reserving judgment until more details emerge. As the legal process unfolds, the industry watches closely, aware of the potentially far-reaching impacts of the case on how power dynamics and abuse allegations are addressed within the entertainment world.

