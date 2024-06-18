Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Obama Reveals Daughters Won’t Pursue Politics on Michelle’s Advice
By Ny MaGee
Obama family - Instagram
*Barack Obama revealed that former first lady Michelle Obama advised their daughters daughters, Malia and Sasha, to avoid a career in politics.

Obama discussed his daughters in a conversation with Jimmy Kimmel in Los Angeles during a fundraiser for President Joe Biden on June 15, PEOPLE reports.  When Kimmel asked which of his daughters might be a better president, Obama responded, “That is a question I do not need to answer because Michelle drilled into them so early that you would be crazy to go into politics,” he said. It’ll never happen.”

Biden called Malia, 25, and Sasha, 22, “powerful young women.”

As we reported earlier, Malia has embarked on a career in the entertainment industry. In January, she showcased a short film she wrote and directed at the Sundance Film Festival.

Obama is credited as Malia Ann on the comedy-drama “The Heart,” which “follows a lonely man named Josh, portrayed by Tunde Adebimpe, as he grapples with the sudden loss of his mother, Anita, played by LaTonya Borsay. The plot takes an unexpected turn with Anita’s peculiar request in her will for her son to preserve her heart organ and care for it after her passing,” per blexmedia.com.

alia Ann Obama attends the "The Heart" Premiere at the Short Film Program 1 during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Prospector Square Theatre on January 18, 2024 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Malia Ann Obama attends the “The Heart” Premiere at the Short Film Program 1 during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Prospector Square Theatre on January 18, 2024 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

During a Q&A session at Sundance, Obama described the project as an “allegorical little poem story.”

“We hope you enjoy the film and it makes you feel a bit less lonely, or at least reminds you not to forget about the people who are,” Malia said in a video for Sundance discussing her project.

Donald Glover’s production company is reportedly behind “The Heart.”

Malia made her television writing debut on Prime Video’s thriller series “Swarm,” which is also a Donald Glover production.

Meanwhile, Sasha graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in sociology in May 2023. According to The Cut, she has also dabbled in work in the entertainment industry. Sasha is credited as a casting interviewer for the Showtime series “Couples Therapy” under her legal name, “Natasha Obama.”

