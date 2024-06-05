Reggie Makes ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ Worth Watching! | Film Review

1995s Bad Boys was iconic!

2003s Bad Boys II was epic!

2020s Bad Boys for Life was remarkable!

2024s Bad Boys: Ride Or Die is solid show.

Dennis Greene bodied his character Sergeant Reggie McDonald! McDonald is Marcus Burnett’s (Martin Lawrence) son-in-law, first seen in the 03′ flick at the front door being interrogated and intimidated before he could take Burnett’s daughter on a date. Now Reggie is a Marine back from deployment and ready to answer Mike Lowery’s (Will Smith) question – can you fight? Reggie has one of the best fight scenes, showcasing the internal instinct to protect your family all while demonstrating skill, courage and heart. It’s a battle scene that will be referenced in group chats for decades – SALUTED!

Another killer combat clip comes with a 45 pound cast iron weight plate being swung and flung by inmate Armando Lowrey (Jacob Scipio) fighting for his life shirtless on the yard! Scipio provides an enthralling performance and audiences will see Armando’s growth and bravery.

And the legendary Lawrence brings huge hysterics! His comedic chops are sharp, timely and fresh. Audiences will relish his performance and roll with laughter. He seasoned the script as only he could. It was amazing to see him on the scene again!

While “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” cinematic-ally holds the line, the previous films were more visually sensational and breathtaking, although this installment does have a few cool video game-esqu camera angles and imagery – with seaplanes, amusement parks, and traffic runs. It takes almost an hour for the buddy cop comedy to get engaging, and the pyrotechnics could have been grander.

“Bad Boys: Ride or Die” will be released exclusively in theaters nationwide on June 7.

