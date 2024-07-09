Azealia Banks Claps Back at Landlord in Eviction Countersuit

*Azealia Banks is taking legal action against her landlord, accusing him of “intimidation,” violating her privacy and blaming her for a rodent infestation.

According to court documents, Banks’ landlord, Isis Claro, filed a lawsuit claiming the artist owed $8,000 in back rent for a property in Palmetto Bay, Florida, The Blast reports. Claro sought to evict her from the 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home. Banks denied the allegations in a countersuit against Isis and another individual.

“Defendant has complied with all controlling terms of the Parties’ Lease Agreement, including the timely payment of rent,” her response read.

Azealia also disputed the rent amount and other charges claimed by the landlord and the third party who owns the home.

In her countersuit, she said the landlord failed to perform maintenance tasks promptly and deliberately invaded her privacy. Per The Blast, the rapper/singer also accuses Claro of repeatedly allowing a third party to “enter the property without just cause of proper notice” and “go through” her personal belongings “under the guise of an inspection, and to enter an area of the property entirely unrelated to the inspection, in order to videotape [her] undergarments, including her lingerie.”

Her countersuit accused Claro of making threats of financial harm, such as publicizing disputes to the media. She also alleged the defendants engaged in “physical intimidation and abusive, profane, or threatening language.”

Azealia further alleged that Claro blamed her for a rodent infestation in the attic “despite notice from several repairmen regarding the source of the infestation stemming from an opening in the property’s roof.”

In her lawsuit, Azealia Banks demanded the return of her security deposit and reimbursement for attorney fees.

The Blast reports that a judge has yet to rule.

