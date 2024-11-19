Attorney Who Sued Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Faces Extortion Lawsuit

*Attorney Tony Buzbee, known for filing a series of civil lawsuits against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, is now facing a lawsuit himself.

An anonymous plaintiff referred to as John Doe and reportedly connected to Combs, has accused Buzbee and his law firm of an extortion plot, TMZ reports. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles, alleges that Buzbee attempted to coerce the plaintiff into paying large sums of money under the threat of making “wildly false horrific allegations” public.

The lawsuit claims Buzbee’s firm “threatened to unleash entirely fabricated and malicious allegations of sexual assault — including multiple instances of rape of a minor, both male and female — against Plaintiff if he refuses to comply with their demands” the legal filing states, per ABC News.

“These baseless accusations are nothing more than a weapon in a calculated plot to destroy Plaintiff’s high-profile reputation for profit, despite the complete absence of any factual basis for such claims,” the lawsuit continues.

Last month it was reported that Buzbee is one of the lead attorneys who intend to file 120 sexual assault lawsuits against Combs in New York, Los Angeles, and Miami.

Attorney Andrew Van Arsdale described the lawsuits as “unprecedented in scope,” The Washington Post reports. The allegations involve both male and female victims aged between 9 and 38 at the time of the alleged assaults, which occurred over 20 years during the 2000s and 2010s.

“The biggest secret in the entertainment industry, that really wasn’t a secret at all, has finally been revealed to the world,” said Buzbee, who is representing over 100 Diddy accusers, at a Houston press conference in October. “The wall of silence has now been broken.”

Combs is facing numerous accusations of sexual assault by women and men. He is currently being held without bond in a Brooklyn jail following his arrest in September on federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. The disgraced music mogul has denied all accusations against him as he awaits a trial that starts earlier in 2025. The father of seven faces up to life in prison if convicted on all charges.

Meanwhile, John Doe’s lawsuit claims Buzzbee sent him multiple written demands alleging “vile sexual misconduct committed by Plaintiff,” and threatened to “immediately file” a “public lawsuit” against Doe “repeating the same fabricated allegations unless Plaintiff agreed to resolve the matters through mediation for money,” per the lawsuit, ABC News reports.

“Plaintiff presently faces a gun to his head — either repeatedly pay an exorbitant sum of money to stop Defendants from the wide publication of wildly false allegations of sexual assault that would subject Plaintiff to opprobrium and irreparably harm Plaintiff’s reputation, family, career and livelihood, or else face the threat of an untold number of civil suits and financial and personal ruin,” the lawsuit states.

John Doe seeks damages for extortion and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

