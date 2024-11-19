Subscribe
Search
Close this search box.

Attorney Who Sued Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Faces Extortion Lawsuit

Sean Combs - screenshot
Sean Combs – screenshot

*Attorney Tony Buzbee, known for filing a series of civil lawsuits against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, is now facing a lawsuit himself. 

An anonymous plaintiff referred to as John Doe and reportedly connected to Combs, has accused Buzbee and his law firm of an extortion plot, TMZ reports. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles, alleges that Buzbee attempted to coerce the plaintiff into paying large sums of money under the threat of making “wildly false horrific allegations” public.

The lawsuit claims Buzbee’s firm “threatened to unleash entirely fabricated and malicious allegations of sexual assault — including multiple instances of rape of a minor, both male and female — against Plaintiff if he refuses to comply with their demands” the legal filing states, per ABC News

“These baseless accusations are nothing more than a weapon in a calculated plot to destroy Plaintiff’s high-profile reputation for profit, despite the complete absence of any factual basis for such claims,” the lawsuit continues. 

Last month it was reported that Buzbee is one of the lead attorneys who intend to file 120 sexual assault lawsuits against Combs in New York, Los Angeles, and Miami.

YouTube video

Attorney Andrew Van Arsdale described the lawsuits as “unprecedented in scope,” The Washington Post reports.  The allegations involve both male and female victims aged between 9 and 38 at the time of the alleged assaults, which occurred over 20 years during the 2000s and 2010s.

“The biggest secret in the entertainment industry, that really wasn’t a secret at all, has finally been revealed to the world,” said Buzbee, who is representing over 100 Diddy accusers, at a Houston press conference in October. “The wall of silence has now been broken.”

Combs is facing numerous accusations of sexual assault by women and men. He is currently being held without bond in a Brooklyn jail following his arrest in September on federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. The disgraced music mogul has denied all accusations against him as he awaits a trial that starts earlier in 2025. The father of seven faces up to life in prison if convicted on all charges. 

Meanwhile, John Doe’s lawsuit claims Buzzbee sent him multiple written demands alleging “vile sexual misconduct committed by Plaintiff,” and threatened to “immediately file” a “public lawsuit” against Doe “repeating the same fabricated allegations unless Plaintiff agreed to resolve the matters through mediation for money,” per the lawsuit, ABC News reports. 

“Plaintiff presently faces a gun to his head — either repeatedly pay an exorbitant sum of money to stop Defendants from the wide publication of wildly false allegations of sexual assault that would subject Plaintiff to opprobrium and irreparably harm Plaintiff’s reputation, family, career and livelihood, or else face the threat of an untold number of civil suits and financial and personal ruin,” the lawsuit states. 

John Doe seeks damages for extortion and intentional infliction of emotional distress. 

READ MORE FROM EURWB.COM: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Facing Additional 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits | Video

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Jade Anouka & Chloe Lea
Top News
Jade Anouka & Chloe Lea Tease What Fans Can Expect in 'Dune: Prophecy' | EUR Video Exclusive
Wicked (Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande) - via Universal
Entertainment
'Wicked' Controversy: UK Media Overlooks Cynthia Erivo (Who's British) - Focuses on Ariana Grande - Sparking Outrage Over Bias | VIDEO
Common in Silo
News
'Silo' Creator Graham Yost Teases Bigger Mysteries in Season 2 | EUR Video Exclusive
Donald Trump - Alvin Bragg - Getty
Politics
Manhattan DA Agrees to Postpone Donald Trump’s Sentencing in Hush Money Case but Opposes Dismissal | WATCH
Katt Williams - Club Shay Shay - screenshot
News
Katt Williams Admits He Wanted to 'Kill the Careers' of Comedians He Targeted During Club Shay Shay Interview | Video
Keith Lee - Getty
News
Popular Seattle Sushi Bar Temporarily Closes After TikTok Critic Keith Lee's Video Sparks Food Safety Concerns
Planet Fitness
News
Indiana Man Found Dead in Tanning Bed at Planet Fitness | Video
Denzel Washington - Gladiator II
News
Denzel Washington Says Americans Are Being 'Manipulated' by Politicians on 'Both Sides'
Quincy Brown narrates docuseries “Family Legacy”
News
Al B. Sure Responds to Son Quincy Brown’s Controversial Post and Kimora Lee Simmons’ Shady Accusations
Michelle Obama at 2024 DNC- screenshot
News
Michelle Obama Producing Netflix Dating Show for Baby Boomers | Watch Trailer
The Daise Family - Gullah Gullah Island
Simeon Daise Celebrates Gullah Gullah Island's 30th Anniversary with New Series | VIDEO
*Ever wonder how to make a millennial happy? Just bring up something from their childhood. This generation...
Read More
Larenz Tate - via STARZ
Larenz Tate Reveals Reason for Earning ‘Peanuts’ When He Joined ‘Power’
Larenz Tate visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City in 2023. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images) *As...
Read More
Quincy Jones
Quincy Jones Leaves Behind $500 Million Fortune for 7 Children
Peggy Lipton, Rashida Jones, Quincy Jones, and Kidada Jones (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage for A List...
Read More
ZATIMA key art
'Tyler Perry’s Zatima' Returns Dec. 26 with New Episodes on BET+ | Watch Trailer
Credit: BET+ *The popular BET+ series “Tyler Perry’s Zatima” returns in December with the second half...
Read More
Michael Harry-O Harris - IG screenshot
Denzel Washington & Snoop Dogg on Board to Shine Light on Death Row Records Co-Founder Harry-O w/BioPic | VIDEO
*Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris is getting star-powered help to bring...
Read More
Sidney Starr
Transgender Influencer Sidney Starr's Video with 'Empire' Actor Bryshere Gray Sparks Buzz
Sidney Starr and Bryshere Gray/Instagram screenshot *Transgender (MtF) influencer Sidney Starr posted...
Read More
Snoop Dogg - via Depositphotos
Snoop Dogg's Got 'Love and Respect' for Trump - But His Message of Wholeness/Unity Sounds Like Kamala's
Snoop Dogg and Raising Cane’s Owner & Founder Todd Graves – Photo via Raising Cane’s *While...
Read More
Denzel and Diddy - GettyImages
Denzel Washington Allegedly 'Stormed Out' of Diddy Party, Yelling 'You Don’t Respect Anyone'
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II *Denzel Washington appears to be trying to get ahead of what’s...
Read More
Trump and Tamron - screenshot
October Surprise? Tamron Hall and Donald Trump Affair Rumors (Including an Abortion) Resurface Before Election Day | VIDEO
Donald Trump and Tamron Hall – via Threads *Lordy, Lordy, Lordy. Here’s one NOBODY saw coming....
Read More
Lil Durk - mugshot
Lil Durk Arrested in Florida - Chicago Rapper Facing Serious Charges in Murder-for-Hire Plot | WATCH
*Rapper Lil Durk, born Devontay Durk Banks, has been taken into federal custody following an arrest in...
Read More

POPULAR

Jade Anouka & Chloe Lea
Top News
Jade Anouka & Chloe Lea Tease What Fans Can Expect in 'Dune: Prophecy' | EUR Video Exclusive
Wicked (Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande) - via Universal
Entertainment
'Wicked' Controversy: UK Media Overlooks Cynthia Erivo (Who's British) - Focuses on Ariana Grande - Sparking Outrage Over Bias | VIDEO
Common in Silo
News
'Silo' Creator Graham Yost Teases Bigger Mysteries in Season 2 | EUR Video Exclusive
Donald Trump - Alvin Bragg - Getty
Politics
Manhattan DA Agrees to Postpone Donald Trump’s Sentencing in Hush Money Case but Opposes Dismissal | WATCH
Katt Williams - Club Shay Shay - screenshot
News
Katt Williams Admits He Wanted to 'Kill the Careers' of Comedians He Targeted During Club Shay Shay Interview | Video
Keith Lee - Getty
News
Popular Seattle Sushi Bar Temporarily Closes After TikTok Critic Keith Lee's Video Sparks Food Safety Concerns
Planet Fitness
News
Indiana Man Found Dead in Tanning Bed at Planet Fitness | Video
Denzel Washington - Gladiator II
News
Denzel Washington Says Americans Are Being 'Manipulated' by Politicians on 'Both Sides'
Quincy Brown narrates docuseries “Family Legacy”
News
Al B. Sure Responds to Son Quincy Brown’s Controversial Post and Kimora Lee Simmons’ Shady Accusations
1 2 3 8,407
Facebook X-twitter Youtube

Copyrights © 2024 -Eurweb

Facebook Instagram