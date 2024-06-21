Apple TV+ Unveils Trailer for Hotly Anticipated ‘Lady in the Lake’ Thriller Series | WATCH

*Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for its new seven-part limited series “Lady in the Lake,” starring Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram.

Created and directed by Alma Har’el, “Lady in the Lake” will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, July 19, 2024, followed by new episodes every Friday through August 23, 2024, per the news release.

Here’s the official synopsis: When the disappearance of a young girl grips the city of Baltimore on Thanksgiving 1966, the lives of two women converge on a fatal collision course. Maddie Schwartz (Portman), a Jewish housewife seeking to shed a secret past and reinvent herself as an investigative journalist, and Cleo Johnson (Ingram), a mother navigating the political underbelly of Black Baltimore while struggling to provide for her family. Their disparate lives seem parallel at first, but when Maddie becomes fixated on Cleo’s mystifying death, a chasm opens that puts everyone around them in danger. From visionary director Alma Har’el, “Lady in the Lake” emerges as a feverish noir thriller and an unexpected tale of the price women pay for their dreams.

Portman, who also serves as executive producer, stars alongside Y’lan Noel, Brett Gelman, Byron Bowers, Noah Jupe, Josiah Cross, Mikey Madison, and Pruitt Taylor Vince.

Watch the trailer below.

“Lady in the Lake” is produced by Crazyrose and Bad Wolf America, and is created, executive produced, written and directed by Har’el alongside producing partner Christopher Leggett. In addition to starring, Portman EP’s alongside producing partner Sophie Mas. Nathan Ross and the late Jean-Marc Vallée serve as executive producers for Crazyrose, and Julie Gardner executive produces for Bad Wolf America. Layne Eskridge, Amy Kaufman, Boaz Yakin and author Lippmann also executive produce.

